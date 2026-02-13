Barchart.com
Hogs Mixed at Midday

Lean hog futures are up 20 cents in the expiring February, with other contracts 40 to 65 cents. Feb expires today. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Friday morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was 37 cents higher on Feb 11 at $86.89. The markets will be closed on Monday for President’s Day.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was 78 cents higher at $94.87 per cwt. The ham was the only primal reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 456,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.922 million head. That was 25,000 head above last week but 27,013 head below the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $86.950, up $0.200,

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $91.425, down $0.400

May 26 Hogs are at $95.425, down $0.625,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEJ26 91.275 -0.550 -0.60%
Lean Hogs
HEG26 86.975 +0.225 +0.26%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 95.300 -0.750 -0.78%
Lean Hogs

