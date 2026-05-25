Nvidia Just Raised Its Dividend by 2,400%. NVDA Stock Is Still a Bet on Growth, Not Income.

Data centers are now being described as running in "hyperdrive" in 2026, and it is easy to see why. Big cloud players and enterprises are racing to build out AI capacity, and right at the center of this sits Nvidia (NVDA). CEO Jensen Huang has called it “the largest infrastructure expansion in human history”. That surge in demand is lifting the entire semiconductor chain, from GPUs to networking, and it is not slowing down. Nvidia has even doubled its demand outlook for its Blackwell and Rubin chips, with projected commitments that could top $1 trillion by 2027.

The company’s latest Q1 fiscal 2027 results beat expectations across the board, with revenue jumping 85% year-over-year (YOY) to a record $81.6 billion. On the back of that strength, management approved an $80 billion buyback and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.01 to $0.25 per share, a 2,400% increase, payable about a month out, on June 26.

So does this new dividend make Nvidia worth owning for income, or has most of the upside already played out?

Financial Strength Behind the Headlines

Nvidia resides at the heart of the AI boom, building the chips and platforms that power data centers and cloud systems. That momentum is showing up in the stock, which is up 62.11% over the past year and 15.46% so far in 2026.

Even after that run, Nvidia isn't exactly cheap. It trades at a forward price-to-earnings of 27.85 times , a bit above the sector average of 24.94 times.

Also, the company just made a big move on shareholder returns, raising its quarterly dividend by 2,400% to $0.25 per share from $0.01. That brings the annual payout to $1.00, but the yield is still just 0.46%, well below the sector average of 1.37%. So this is still more of a growth stock than an income play. The payout ratio is only 8.56%, which leaves plenty of room to keep reinvesting, and it has now increased its dividend for three straight years.

The numbers behind the business are just as strong. In Q1 FY2027 , revenue jumped 85.2% YOY to $81.62 billion, beating expectations, while EPS came in at $1.87. Margins are expanding fast too, with operating margin rising to 65.6% from 49.1% a year ago and EBITDA hitting $56.46 billion. Free cash flow remains solid at a 59.5% margin. Looking ahead, Nvidia is guiding for $91 billion in Q2 revenue with gross margins around 75%, showing the growth is still very much intact.

What’s Driving Nvidia’s Relentless Growth

Nvidia is expanding its AI infrastructure through a deeper partnership with IREN Limited (IREN), with plans to build up to 5 gigawatts of Nvidia DSX-aligned capacity across IREN’s data center network. As part of the deal, Nvidia has the right to buy up to 30 million IREN shares at $70 each, a potential $2.1 billion investment. The rollout is already centered on IREN’s 2-gigawatt Sweetwater, Texas site, as both companies push to scale what they call large AI factory buildouts.

At the same time, Nvidia is locking in the hardware needed to support that growth. Its long-term partnership with Corning (GLW) focuses on expanding U.S. production of optical connectivity used in AI systems. Corning plans to increase capacity 10x and grow fiber output by more than 50%, backed by three new facilities in North Carolina and Texas and over 3,000 jobs. This helps handle the massive data flow between thousands of GPUs in large AI clusters.

In addition, Nvidia is pushing into newer areas. Its open-source Nvidia Ising models are built to support quantum computing, helping improve calibration and error correction. The models can deliver up to 2.5x faster performance and 3x better accuracy in decoding, making early-stage quantum systems more reliable and pushing Nvidia beyond its core AI business.

Analysts Debate NVDA’s Next Move

For the current quarter ending July 2026, Nvidia is expected to post EPS of $1.88 , up 89.90% from $0.99 a year ago. Estimates then move to $2.06 for the October quarter, marking 66.13% growth. For the full fiscal year 2027, analysts see EPS hitting $7.98, which would be a 74.62% jump YOY.

Bank of America kept its "Buy" rating, noting Nvidia still trades at a discount to other mega-cap growth stocks based on forward earnings and free cash flow. The firm also pointed to shareholder returns as a key trigger, which now lines up with the 2,400% dividend increase and the $80 billion buyback.

HSBC is also positive, maintaining its “Buy” rating and raising its price target to $325 from $295, driven by strong hyperscaler spending and the chance for Nvidia to expand into areas like AI servers and optics. Truist analyst William Stein is just as direct, sticking with a “Buy” rating and a $287 target. He sees Nvidia as the main AI stock to own, with growth picking back up from 56% in mid-2025 to expected sales growth of 78% in Q1 and 82% in Q2.

Overall, all 49 analysts rate Nvidia a consensus “Strong Buy," with an average price target of $296.20, suggesting 37.6% upside from current levels.

Conclusion

Nvidia still looks like a stock driven far more by growth than income, even after that headline 2,400% dividend hike. The yield remains modest, but the combination of explosive earnings growth, dominant positioning in AI infrastructure, and solid analyst conviction suggests the story is far from over. At 37.6% implied upside based on consensus targets, the market is still betting on continued execution. Near term, the stock may see volatility after such a massive run, but directionally, the momentum and fundamentals point higher as long as AI spending stays this strong.