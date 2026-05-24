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Palantir’s AI Surge Meets Market Correction. Buy the PLTR Stock Dip Now.

Ruchi Gupta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) is a premier U.S. data analytics and software company that assists governments with defense-focused solutions and has successfully expanded its core mission into the global corporate sector. Today, Palantir operates three primary platforms: Gotham, Foundry, and its cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). These platforms serve as the firm's central operating infrastructure for massive institutional data integration.

Amid a highly volatile, multi-month stretch for global equity markets, mega-cap tech stocks have seen aggressive profit-taking, with Palantir emerging as one of the primary laggards. Let's take a closer look.

Palantir's Year-to-Date Reality Check

In a newly compiled list tracking the 10 worst year-to-date (YTD) underperformers among companies with a market capitalization of $200 billion or more, Palantir sits near the top. Carrying a steep decline of 25% YTD when the list was compiled, Palantir was outpaced in losses only by IBM (IBM), which was down more than 26%. However, as of this writing, PLTR stock is down by 23% YTD while IBM's loss has softened to roughly 14% so far in 2026.

This massive valuation pullback across the mega-cap space has triggered a broader cautious shift in market sentiment. Reflecting this cooling momentum, Palantir carries a neutral Seeking Alpha Quant Rating of “Hold,” a score it shares with fellow underperformers on the list, including Microsoft (MSFT), Visa (V), and Mastercard (MA).

www.barchart.com

Palantir Posts Strong Results

Palantir delivered a spectacular financial performance for the first quarter of 2026, marking its strongest three-month stretch as a publicly traded enterprise. Total quarterly revenue skyrocketed 85% year-over-year (YOY) to $1.63 billion, soundly beating Wall Street consensus estimates.

The hyper-growth engine was overwhelmingly supercharged by U.S. revenue, which jumped 104% YOY to $1.28 billion, accounting for about 79% of total sales. Crucially, U.S. commercial revenue surged an astronomical 133% YOY to $595 million, driven by relentless, boot camp-led enterprise conversions for its foundational AIP infrastructure. Meanwhile, U.S. government revenue advanced 84% YOY to $687 million.

Corporate profitability reached unprecedented heights alongside the top-line expansion. GAAP net income soared to $871 million, translating into a highly lucrative 53% margin and delivering GAAP diluted EPS of $0.34, which topped forecasts. Operationally, the company recorded an adjusted operating margin of 60% and achieved a monumental Rule of 40 score of 145%, backed by a pristine balance sheet holding $8 billion in cash and short-term Treasurys.

Management aggressively raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $7.65 billion to $7.66 billion, reflecting compounding confidence in U.S. commercial enterprise demand.

What Should You Do With PLTR Stock?

Palantir’s sharp YTD decline reflects widespread valuation compression among mega-cap tech giants rather than operational decay. Under the surface, its commercial blueprint remains intact, sustaining a Wall Street consensus "Moderate Buy" rating. Out of 28 analysts with coverage, 19 have a "Strong Buy" rating, seven analysts have a "Hold," one has a "Moderate Sell," and one has a “Strong Sell” rating.

The mean price target of $194.81 suggest impressive 42% potential upside from current levels. That presents an ideal entry window for long-term growth investors.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Ruchi Gupta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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MSFT 418.57 -0.52 -0.12%
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MA 498.54 -1.08 -0.22%
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IBM 253.84 +0.87 +0.34%
Intl Business Machines
V 328.88 -2.24 -0.68%
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PLTR 136.88 -0.53 -0.39%
Palantir Technologies Cl A

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