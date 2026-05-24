Intel Just Launched Its SuperClaw AI Tool. INTC Stock Is Finally Back from the Dead.

Saying that Intel (INTC) is back from the dead seems like an understatement. From being a laggard in the technology sector, INTC stock has surged by 483% in the last 52-weeks.

The massive rally has been backed by a flurry of good news as Intel positions itself for growth acceleration. Of course, the underlying factor is AI-driven demand. Semiconductor Industry Association global semiconductor sales are on track to touch $1 trillion in 2026. As Intel expands its fabrication capabilities, the company is well positioned to benefit.

Intel has also delivered results that have beat expectations and an optimistic guidance has kept the markets interested. At the same time, potential partnerships with tech giants provides growth and cash flow upside visibility.

In terms of innovation, Intel recently unveiled the SuperClaw, a “hybrid agentic AI solution designed for AI personal computers, agent computers, and edge devices.” Built on latest Intel client platforms, the software has shown a 70% reduction in cloud compute token consumption. This can translate into significant savings for enterprises and SuperClaw has attracted interest from the likes of Dell, HP, Lenovo, among others.

About Intel Stock

Headquartered in Santa Clara, Intel is a designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. Besides designing CPUs and other semiconductor products, the company develops leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing process technologies, or nodes, and advanced packaging technologies.

Intel claims to be the only company in the U.S. that’s undertaking next generation semiconductor manufacturing technologies coupled with high-volume manufacturing of logic semiconductors utilizing leading-edge nodes. As Intel builds for the future, it is well positioned to benefit from generative AI, AI inference, agentic AI, and physical AI.

For Q1 FY26, Intel reported revenue growth of 7.2% year-over-year (YOY) to $13.6 billion. For the same period, the company’s gross margin was 41%. While the CCG and DCAI segment reported operating profit, the Intel Foundry business reported an operating level loss. However, with the foundry business open for external customers and with progress on Intel 18A and 14A ahead of expectations, a turnaround is round the corner. Amidst these positives, Intel stock has surged by 247% in the last six months.

The CPU Supercycle

According to GF Securities, Intel, AMD (AMD) , and Qualcomm (QCOM) are the key beneficiaries of the CPU Supercycle. With x86 CPUs being the dominant architecture for servers, Intel is positioned to benefit. Further, with CPU price hike in Q2, margin expansion is on the cards.

Citi has a similar view on Intel with estimates that the “CPU [total addressable market] could expand from $29.3 billion in 2025 to $131.5 billion in 2030.” Based on this tailwind, Citi has raised Intel’s price target to $130.

In terms of other growth areas, Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan recently indicated that the company’s external manufacturing business is gaining traction. Further, the CEO expects commitments from multiple foundry customers in the second half of the year. This is a potential growth catalyst for FY27 and beyond.

What Do Analysts Say About INTC Stock?

Based on 44 analysts with coverage, INTC stock has a consensus “Hold” rating. While nine analysts have a “Strong Buy” rating for INTC stock, one has a “Moderate Buy,” and 31 have a “Hold” rating. Among the bears, one analyst has a “Moderate Sell” and two analysts have a “Strong Sell” rating.

The mean price target of $87.54 represents potential downside of 27% from current levels. However, the most bullish price target of $150 suggests that INTC could climb 25.17% from here.

Concluding Views

Earlier this year, Intel was considering the acquisition of SambaNova, but talks fell apart. However, Intel remains an investor in the AI chip startup.

More recently, it was reported that Intel and Qualcomm have shown interest in acquiring Tenstorrent, which is another AI chip startup. It’s clear that Intel is looking at competing with Nvidia (NVDA). Any acquisition can be a catalyst for business growth.

Overall, INTC stock has skyrocketed in the last few quarters. While there can be some correction, it’s likely to be a buying opportunity.