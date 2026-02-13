Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

How Investors Can Build a Better Stock Portfolio With This Cash-Generating Options Strategy

Barchart Insights - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Investor evaluating company finances by voronaman via Shutterstock
Investor evaluating company finances by voronaman via Shutterstock

If you’ve ever said: “I’d love to own that stock… just at a lower price.”

Then cash-secured puts might be one of the most practical options strategies you’re not using.

In options strategist Rick Orford’s latest educational video, he breaks down how cash-secured puts work — and more importantly, how to screen for consistently high-quality setups using Barchart’s option tools.

This isn’t a leverage-heavy options strategy. It’s a disciplined way to generate income while positioning yourself to buy stocks you already believe in.

What Is a Cash-Secured Put?

put option gives the buyer the right — but not the obligation — to sell shares at a specific strike price before expiration.

When you sell that put:

  • You collect a premium upfront.
  • You agree to buy shares at the strike price if assigned.
  • You set aside enough cash to fully fund that purchase.

That last part is critical. Unlike naked puts, a cash-secured put does not rely on margin. The downside risk is fully funded from the start, and there are no surprises if assignment happens.

Why This Options Strategy Is Considered Conservative

Cash-secured puts are often misunderstood as “risky options trades.”

In reality, they’re often used by long-term investors because:

  • Risk is defined upfront
  • There’s no leverage
  • Income is generated with each trade
  • It’s possible to “name your price” on quality stocks

If the stock never falls to your strike price, you keep the premium as your profit on the trade. If it does fall and you’re assigned, you buy the stock at an effective discount (strike minus premium collected).

Either outcome can align with a long-term investing strategy.

The Strategic Advantage: Getting Paid to Wait

Conversely, most investors looking to buy shares simply place limit orders and wait. Cash-secured puts improve that process. Instead of waiting passively, you’re collecting income while waiting.

This is especially attractive in markets where volatility is elevated and high-quality stocks are consolidating. Higher volatility means higher option premiums, and Rick’s screener framework focuses on capturing that edge.

Who Should Use Cash-Secured Puts?

This strategy works best for investors who:

  • Already have a stock watchlist.
  • Want to build positions gradually.
  • Prefer defined risk.
  • Want options income without leverage.
  • Are comfortable owning the underlying stock.

It is not ideal for traders looking for fast capital appreciation. It’s structured, measured, and intentional.

The Bigger Picture

In volatile markets, many traders chase upside.

Experienced investors often focus on:

  • Risk definition
  • Entry price discipline
  • Probability management
  • Income layering

Cash-secured puts combine all four. It’s not flashy, but it’s a durable and repeatable strategy.

Watch the clip to see Rick walk through the strategy:


On the date of publication, Barchart Insights did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Most Popular News

Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 1
4,500 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Today
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 2
As Salesforce Acquires AI Startup Cimulate, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold CRM Stock?
Semiconductor close up by Yosi Azwan via iStock 3
Despite a Blistering Start to the New Year, the Smart Money is Still Riding with Intel (INTC) Stock
Business women touching the options screen by Denizce via Shutterstock 4
Exxon Mobil’s Options Heat Up—31 Unusually Active Contracts Signal Key Trading Setups
New York Stock Exchange NYSE in Manhattan by 4kclips via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Rise Before the Open on U.S. Economic Optimism, Earnings and Jobless Claims Data in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot