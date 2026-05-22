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Hogs Trading Mixed on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Brown and white piglet by Fernando Cavalcanti via Pixabay
Brown and white piglet by Fernando Cavalcanti via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are mixed at midday, with front months June up a dime and other contracts down as much 75 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was $93.57 in the Friday AM report. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 45 cents on May 20 at $91.07. The CME will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day, with the Tuesday session showing a normal open.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday morning report was up $1 at $96.64 per cwt. The picnic and ham primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 478,000 head, taking the week to date total to 1.899 million. That is up 8,000 head from the previous week and 25,344 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs  are at $95.225, up $0.100,

Jul 26 Hogs  are at $99.700, down $0.325

Aug 26 Hogs are at $99.475, down $0.750,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEN26 100.350 +0.325 +0.32%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 95.550 +0.425 +0.45%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 100.075 -0.150 -0.15%
Lean Hogs

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