Corn Posting Penny Friday Gains

Corn up close - by PixelAnarchy via All-free-download_com

Corn futures are showing gains of a penny in most front months on Friday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 1 cent to $4.23 1/2. The CBoT will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day, with the Tuesday session showing a normal open.

A couple private export sale announcements were reported this morning, with 493,700 MT to Mexico (225,000 MT for 25/26 and 268,700 MT for 26/27) and 110,000 MT to unknown (50,000 for 25/26 and 60,000 MT for 26/27).

USDA’s Export Sales data showed 79.873 MMT of corn sold for export for the 2025/26 marketing year (shipped or unshipped), which is 26% above the same period last year. That is 95% of the USDA export number and near the 96% average pace.

A couple South Korean importers purchased corn in tenders overnight, buying 203,000 MT of optional origin corn

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange raised their estimate for the Argentina corn crop by 3 MMT to 64 MMT.

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.63 1/4, up 1 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $4.23 1/2, up 1 cent,

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.69 1/2, up 1 cent,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.86, up 1 cent,