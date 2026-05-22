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Corn Showing Steady Trade on Friday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Ear of corn - by Couleur via Pixabay
Ear of corn - by Couleur via Pixabay

Corn price action is unchanged across the front months so far on Friday morning. Futures were down 1 ¾ to 4 ¼ cents across the board on Thursday, as pressure pushed the market lower into the close. Preliminary open interest was down 8,417 contracts, implying modest long liquidation. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 3 1/4 cent to $4.22 1/2. The CBoT will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day, with the Tuesday session showing a normal open.

USDA’s Export Sales data showed 2.125 MMT in old crop corn business for the week of 5/14, exceeding estimates. That was a 17-week high and 78.5% above the same week last year. Japan was the buyer of 779,800 MT, with 463,800 MT sold to South Korea and 342,200 MT to Mexico. New crop business was tallied at 281,430 MT, the third largest total for the marketing year. Much of that was to Mexico at 255,100 MT, with 22,000 sold to unknown.

A couple South Korean importers purchased corn in tenders overnight, buying 203,000 MT of optional origin corn

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange raised their estimate for the Argentina corn crop by 3 MMT to 64 MMT.

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.62 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents, currently unch

Nearby Cash  was $4.22 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 Corn  closed at $4.68 1/2, down 4 cents, currently unch

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.85, down 4 1/4 cents, currently unch

New Crop Cash  was $4.38, down 3 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 486-0 +1-0 +0.21%
Corn
ZCU26 469-4 +1-0 +0.21%
Corn
ZCN26 463-0 +0-6 +0.16%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.4836 +0.0120 +0.27%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.2318 +0.0076 +0.18%
US Corn Price Idx

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