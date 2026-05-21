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Hogs Facing Pressure on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock
Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock

Lean hog futures are down $1.65 to $1.92 across most contracts on Thursday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Thursday morning due to thin trade. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 45 cents on May 19 at $91.00. 

Export Sales data from USDA showed pork sales for 2026 at 31,561 MT for the week ending on 5/14, a 3-week high. Shipments were tallied at 34,297 MT, a calendar year low.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday AM report was down 36 cents at $95.11 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were lower, with the belly leading the charge, down $9.06. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 482,000 head, taking the week to date total to 1.421 million. That is down 8,000 head from the previous week and 24,713 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs  are at $95.625, down $1.650,

Jul 26 Hogs  are at $100.050, down $1.925

Aug 26 Hogs are at $100.150, down $1.675,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEN26 100.150 -1.825 -1.79%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 95.250 -2.025 -2.08%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 100.400 -1.425 -1.40%
Lean Hogs

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