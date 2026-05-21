Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Holding Steady at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain__427x320
Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain__427x320

Corn futures are trading with contracts steady to fractionally higher on Thursday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 3/4 cent to $4.26 1/2.  

USDA’s Export Sales data showed 2.125 MMT in old crop corn business, which exceeded the 0.8-1.6 MMT estimates for the week of 5/14. That was a 17-week high and 78.5% above the same week last year. New crop business was tallied at 281,430 MT, on the higher end of the 150,000 to 300,000 MT expectations. That was the third largest total for the marketing year.

A couple South Korean importers purchased corn overnight, with 65,000 MT via tender and 66,000 MT via a private deal.

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.66 1/2, up 3/4 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $4.26 1/2, up 3/4 cent,

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.73, up 1/2 cent,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.89 1/4, unch,

New Crop Cash is at $4.42 1/4, up 1/4 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 485-0 -4-2 -0.87%
Corn
ZCU26 468-4s -4-0 -0.85%
Corn
ZCN26 462-2s -3-4 -0.75%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.4706 -0.0425 -0.94%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.2222 -0.0341 -0.80%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Hands of robot and human touching on big data network connection by PopTika via Shutterstock 1
Up 110% YTD, Why Nvidia’s Backing Could Keep Nokia Stock Rallying
Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 2
Nasdaq Futures Climb as Bond Yields Fall, Nvidia Earnings in Focus
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 3
Why the Earnings Report Reaction in Nvidia Stock Matters So Much More This Time
View of the trading floor of New York Stock Exchange by Lev Radin via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Climb on Lower Bond Yields and Chipmaker Strength
Meta Platforms by Primakov via Shutterstock 5
Massive Layoffs at Meta Platforms Are Now Underway. What That Means for META Stock.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.