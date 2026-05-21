Corn Holding Steady at Midday

Corn futures are trading with contracts steady to fractionally higher on Thursday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 3/4 cent to $4.26 1/2.

USDA’s Export Sales data showed 2.125 MMT in old crop corn business, which exceeded the 0.8-1.6 MMT estimates for the week of 5/14. That was a 17-week high and 78.5% above the same week last year. New crop business was tallied at 281,430 MT, on the higher end of the 150,000 to 300,000 MT expectations. That was the third largest total for the marketing year.

A couple South Korean importers purchased corn overnight, with 65,000 MT via tender and 66,000 MT via a private deal.

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.66 1/2, up 3/4 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $4.26 1/2, up 3/4 cent,

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.73, up 1/2 cent,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.89 1/4, unch,