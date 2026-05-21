Dear Future OpenAI Stock Investors, Mark Your Calendars for May 22

Artificial intelligence (AI) has gone from a Silicon Valley experiment to the hottest thing on Wall Street, and much of that frenzy traces back to OpenAI. A few years ago, OpenAI was simply another ambitious AI research lab in Silicon Valley. Then ChatGPT arrived in late 2022 and flipped the tech world upside down. Students, offices, and global corporations are leaning on AI daily, while some tech giants scramble to keep pace. ChatGPT alone captured roughly 54% of global generative AI traffic in April.

What started as a chatbot quickly became the spark behind today’s AI frenzy, helping push OpenAI’s private valuation beyond an astonishing $852 billion. That valuation alone has made OpenAI one of the most valuable private companies in the tech world.

Now, OpenAI could be getting ready for its biggest move yet – an IPO. According to reports confirmed by CNBC, OpenAI is preparing to confidentially file draft IPO paperwork as soon as May 22. The company is reportedly working with banking giants Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) behind the scenes as it gears up for what could become one of the biggest public market debuts in history.

The filing suggests that the company is officially entering IPO territory, with reports pointing toward a possible public debut in the fourth quarter of 2026 if preparations stay on track. And suddenly, investors everywhere are circling the date.

Sam Altman's High-Stakes Bet

A strong founder can keep a young startup alive, but running a giant company brings a completely different kind of pressure. Sam Altman helped turn OpenAI into the company leading today’s AI boom.

Alongside its AI breakthroughs, OpenAI got a massive boost from its partnership with Microsoft (MSFT), which poured billions into bringing OpenAI tools across Windows, Office, Azure, and search products. But scaling at that speed comes with a hefty price tag.

OpenAI has reportedly raised more than $180 billion while spending aggressively on AI chips, data centers, and top engineering talent. Now, investors are watching closely to see whether the AI boom can eventually turn into a profitable long-term business.

That’s one major reason why the IPO discussion matters so much.

Wall Street's AI Battle

OpenAI’s march toward an IPO is arriving at a pretty complicated moment. The company is now facing tougher questions about competition, profitability, and even internal tensions as it races toward Wall Street. Reports suggest OpenAI could pursue a public listing as soon as September, while Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI and his broader business empire – including SpaceX – continue drawing heavy investor attention. And there’s a chance Anthropic could complete an AI IPO wave later in 2026.

Meanwhile, the AI battlefield is getting crowded fast. Alphabet's (GOOGL), Meta Platforms (META), and Amazon (AMZN) are throwing billions into AI, while Anthropic keeps gaining momentum in enterprise software and coding tools.

Then there’s Elon Musk. Once an OpenAI co-founder, Musk is now one of Sam Altman’s biggest rivals through xAI. Their feud recently spilled into a California courtroom after Musk accused OpenAI of abandoning its nonprofit roots for profits. But the judge sided against Musk, calling the lawsuit too late. Musk brushed it off online as a “calendar technicality.” Now, the fight seems headed from courtrooms straight to Wall Street.

Conclusion

After raising nearly $186 billion privately, OpenAI now appears headed toward Wall Street. The numbers are eye-catching. HSBC analysts expect revenue to surge from $34 billion this year to $64 billion next year as ChatGPT and AI tools continue spreading across businesses and consumers.

But growth is coming at a huge cost. Reports say OpenAI could burn nearly $25 billion this year alone. However, analysts at BNP Paribas believe positive free cash flow may finally arrive by 2031. To make that vision work, Sam Altman has pushed OpenAI far beyond just chatbots into the strategies that could either build the next tech empire or stretch the company too thin as competition intensifies.

May 22 could become an important date for future OpenAI investors. A confidential IPO filing would tell markets that OpenAI believes it is mature enough to operate like a public company. It would also begin the countdown toward the moment when everyday investors could finally gain direct exposure to the company that ignited the AI revolution.

Once the filing process starts, OpenAI will start looking like Wall Street’s next big tech stock. Deutsche Bank analyst Adrian Cox even believes the company could eventually reach a $1 trillion valuation, making it the world’s 14th-largest company by market cap. In fact, reports suggest the IPO itself could raise around $60 billion.

So, judging by all the attention around May 22, investors already feel something big may finally be coming.