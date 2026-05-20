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EchoStar Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Image by Jakub Zerdzicki via Unsplash
Image by Jakub Zerdzicki via Unsplash

With a market cap of $39.4 billion, EchoStar Corporation (SATS) is a global communications company that provides pay-TV, wireless, broadband, and satellite services across regions including the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Africa, India, and the Middle East. The company operates through brands such as Boost Mobile, DISH, HughesNet, and Sling TV, offering solutions ranging from wireless communication and streaming services to satellite broadband and in-flight connectivity.

Shares of the Englewood, Colorado-based company have exceeded the broader market over the past 52 weeks. SATS stock has surged nearly 521% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 24.9%. In addition, shares of the company are up 26.6% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 8.4% rise.

Moreover, the stock has outpaced the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC13.8% gain over the past 52 weeks.

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Shares of EchoStar rose 1.6% on May 11 after the company reported Q1 2026 results, with net loss narrowing to $146.89 million, or $0.51 per share, despite revenue declining to $3.67 billion. Investors were also encouraged by the company’s retail wireless segment, where subscribers increased by approximately 16,000 during the quarter, bringing the total wireless subscriber base to 7.53 million. 

Additionally, pay-TV subscriber losses improved slightly year-over-year, with net losses of approximately 366,000 subscribers, leaving the company with 6.63 million pay-TV subscribers, including 4.84 million DISH TV and 1.79 million Sling TV subscribers.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect EchoStar's loss per share to improve 31.2% year-over-year to $2.51. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the six analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on three “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and two “Holds.”

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On May 18, TD Cowen analyst Gregory Williams raised the price target for SATS to $155 and maintained a “Buy” rating.

The mean price target of $143 represents a 3.2% premium to SATS’ current price levels. The Street-high price target of $161 suggests a 16.1% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,427.95 +74.34 +1.01%
S&P 500 Index
SATS 142.08 +5.56 +4.07%
Echostar Corp
XLC 116.18 +0.33 +0.28%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

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