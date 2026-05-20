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Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on PNC Financial Services Stock?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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PNC Financial Services Group Inc sign on building-by woodsnorthphoto via Shutterstock
PNC Financial Services Group Inc sign on building-by woodsnorthphoto via Shutterstock

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company, with a market cap of $85.6 billion, operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. 

Shares of the company have underperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. PNC stock has grown 19.4% over the past 52 weeks and 2.2% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 23.3% over the past year and risen 7.4% in 2026.       

Narrowing the focus, PNC has outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which declined marginally over the past 52 weeks and its 6.5% decrease this year.            

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On Apr. 15, PNC stock rose marginally following the release of its mixed Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue rose 12.5% from the prior year’s quarter to $6.2 billion and missed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $4.32 and surpassed the Wall Street forecasts.

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect PNC’s EPS to increase 14.1% year over year to $18.93. Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” and seven “Hold” ratings.   

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The configuration has remained more or less unchanged over the past month.     

On May 8, Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a "Buy" rating for PNC Financial Services and adjusted its price target from $245 to $255.

PNC’s mean price target of $252.48 indicates a premium of 17.6% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $280 suggests a robust 30.5% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 51.44 +0.34 +0.67%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
PNC 216.86 +3.59 +1.68%
PNC Bank
$SPX 7,412.37 +58.76 +0.80%
S&P 500 Index

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