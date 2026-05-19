Corn Pulls Back into the Tuesday Close

Corn futures corrected from the sharp Monday gains on Tuesday, with contracts steady to 1 ¾ cents lower at the close. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 1 ½ cents to $4.35.

NASS Crop Progress data showed the US corn crop at 76% planted as of Sunday, which was 6% ahead of the 5-year average pace of 70%. The only states to be behind average pace for planting are Kansas, Michigan, and North Carolina. The crop was also 39% emerged, which is 2 percentage points faster than normal.

A couple South Korean importers purchased a total of 135,000 MT of corn in separate tenders overnight.

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.75 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.35, down 1 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 Corn closed at $4.81 1/2, down 3/4 cent,

Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.97 3/4, down 1/4 cent,