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Cotton Fading Lower on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton field with drones by DJI-Agras via Pixabay
Cotton field with drones by DJI-Agras via Pixabay

Cotton futures are trading with 69 to 136 point losses across the front months on Tuesday. The US dollar index is $0.110 higher at $99.215. Crude oil is down $0.57 at $103.81 on the day.

NASS Crop Progress data showed 41% of the US cotton crop planted as of May 17, which was 1 percentage point ahead of the 5-year average of 40%. Of the major 15 states USDA reported, GA was 3% behind normal, with LA, the Carolinas, VA all behind their average planting pace. 

The Cotlook A Index was back down 325 points on Monday at 90.65 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 10,053 bales on May 18, with the certified stocks level at 203,491 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 228 points last week at 71.87 cents/lb. 

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 82.34, down 136 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  is at 83.18, down 80 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  is at 83.9, down 69 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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CTV26 82.89s -1.03 -1.23%
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CTN26 82.33s -1.37 -1.64%
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CTZ26 83.16s -0.82 -0.98%
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