Dell Teams Up with Nvidia to Scale AI Agents. DELL Stock May Already Be Overvalued.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is a global leader in providing digital infrastructure and client solutions. Dell has transformed from a direct-to-consumer (DTC) personal computer company to an end-to-end enterprise powerhouse. The company operates through two main segments: the infrastructure solutions group and the client solutions group, where it focuses on delivering commercial and consumer PCs.

Founded in 1984 by Michael Dell, the company is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

Dell Stock Surges

Dell Technologies' stock has seen significant gains owing to strong AI infrastructure demand. The stock has touched its all-time high of $263.99 following a multi-month rally. The stock is well above its 52-week low of $106.38, reflecting strong investor confidence, and this re-rating underlines Wall Street’s readiness to value Dell as a dominant AI infrastructure player rather than a traditional hardware distributor.

Compared to the S&P 500 Information Technology ($SRIT), Dell has outperformed the index. While the broader market benchmark has accumulated 44% gains in 52-weeks’ time, Dell outshines with 108% in the same duration. Even in a shorter time period, Dell has surged 21% in a month compared to the index’s 11%. This outperformance makes Dell a premier hardware momentum stock.

Dell's Strong Q4 Results

Dell Technologies reported its fourth-quarter 2026 results in February, with revenue for the quarter touching a record $33.4 billion, rising 39% YoY while besting analyst estimates by $2 billion. Adjusted earnings for the quarter surged 45% to $3.89 per share, compared to analysts’ $3.53 per share estimates.

This explosive top-line growth was fueled by its infrastructure segment gaining 73% revenue to $19.6 billion, backed by a monumental 342% surge in AI-optimized server revenue, which reached $9 billion. On the other hand, earnings were supported by non-GAAP operating income, climbing 32% to $3.54 billion.

Dell has converted this strong operational momentum into record cash generation, with $4.67 billion in cash flow from operations, and has returned $2.2 billion to shareholders through a 20% dividend hike and expanding its share buyback program by $10 billion.

For its fiscal 2027, management has issued a revenue outlook of $140 billion, signaling a potential 23% surge YoY. The company enters the fiscal year with a $43 billion AI server backlog and with more than 4,000 clients. With traditional server demand increasing and the enterprise PC refresh cycle on the horizon, Dell seems set to maintain its high-margin infrastructure leadership.

Dell Partners with Nvidia

At the Dell Technologies World conference in Las Vegas, Dell announced a major expansion of its AI factory in partnership with Nvidia (NVDA) to create production-ready “agentic AI” systems to scale across enterprises. The collaboration delivers full-stack infrastructure, spanning from high-performance desktops to data centers, enabling autonomous AI agents to execute multi-step workflows locally while preserving strict data sovereignty.

CEO Michael Dell revealed that the enterprise has added 1,000 new server customers since February alone, expanding its active AI factory client base to over 5,000 global entities. To bypass persistent memory supply constraints and provide greater hardware flexibility, Dell is expanding its open ecosystem to integrate models from powerhouses like OpenAI, Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Palantir (PLTR).

Looking forward, the company is preparing a massive rollout of hardware, including the Dell Data Analytics Engine powered by Nvidia’s next-generation Blackwell and Vera architectures, scheduled for early 2027.

Should You Bet on DELL?

Dell’s expanded AI factory partnership with Nvidia and an unprecedented 5,000-strong client base cement its status as an indispensable enterprise AI heavyweight. This momentum secures a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating, backed by 15 "Strong Buy" and 2 "Moderate Buy" ratings out of 25 analysts. However, its mean price target of $197.86 sits significantly lower, reflecting a 15.6% projected downside from its market rally.

While seven "Holds" and one "Strong Sell" signal short-term valuation anxiety, Dell remains a premier structural bet for long-term investors tracking the parabolic expansion of enterprise agentic AI.