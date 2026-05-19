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Cattle Look to Tuesday After Monday Weakness

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Brown and white cow with ear tag by Clara Bastian via iStock
Brown and white cow with ear tag by Clara Bastian via iStock

Live cattle futures ended the Monday session with contracts down 52 cents to $1.15. Open interest suggested a rotation of ownership, up just 1,427 contracts. Cash trade was mostly $260-265 in the South last week, with northern trade at $408-415 dressed and up to $265 live. Feeder cattle futures were down $1.40 to $3.15 on the day, with May up 12 cents. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $2.46 to $367.63 on May 15. 

The Monday Crop Progress report showed US pasture ratings at 28% in good/excellent category, down 3% from last week. The inclusive Brugler500 index was down 8 points (100-500 point scale) to 267.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $1.91. Choice boxes were up $2.89 to $392.14, while Select was 98 cents higher at $390.23. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday at 106,000 head. That was up 4,000 head from the Monday prior but 8,055 head below the same Monday last year. 

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $253.375, down $0.525,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $247.150, down $0.775,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $238.950, down $0.925,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $368.800, up $0.125,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $358.850, down $2.600,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $356.200, down $2.975,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 238.950s -0.925 -0.39%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 247.150s -0.775 -0.31%
Live Cattle
LEM26 253.375s -0.525 -0.21%
Live Cattle
GFQ26 358.850s -2.600 -0.72%
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 368.800s +0.125 +0.03%
Feeder Cattle
GFU26 356.200s -2.975 -0.83%
Feeder Cattle

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