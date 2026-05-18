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Cattle Slipping Lower on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cows looking out from pen ear tagged by Manfred Antranias Zimmer via Pixabay
Cows looking out from pen ear tagged by Manfred Antranias Zimmer via Pixabay

Live cattle futures are up 12 cents in the front month June contracts, with others down 30 to 40 cents. Cash trade was mostly $260-265 in the South last week, with northern trade at $408-415 dressed and up to $265 live. Feeder cattle futures are down $2 to $2.35, with May slipping 15 cents. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $3.14 to $370.09 on May 14.

China has renewed expired export licenses for more than 400 US beef plants after letting them lapse. On Sunday, the White House released a fact sheet on the US/China talks from last week, in part stating that “China will purchase at least $17 billion per year of U.S. agricultural products in 2026 (prorated), 2027, and 2028, in addition to the soybean purchase commitments that it made in October 2025.”

CFTC data showed managed money slashing 11,079 contracts from their net long in live cattle futures and options as of Tuesday, mainly via long liquidation, taking it to 130,886 contracts. In feeder cattle futures and options, specs were adding shorts and cutting longs, cutting 3,539 contracts from their net long to 15,186 contracts.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $1.86. Choice boxes were up $2.67 to $391.92, while Select was 81 cents higher at $390.06 USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for last week at 53500 head. That was up 8,000 head from the week prior but 31,109 head below the same week last year. 

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $254.025, up $0.125,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $247.575, down $0.350,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $239.500, down $0.375,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $368.525, down $0.150

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $359.375, down $2.075

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $356.825, down $2.350


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 238.950s -0.925 -0.39%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 247.150s -0.775 -0.31%
Live Cattle
LEM26 253.375s -0.525 -0.21%
Live Cattle
GFQ26 358.850s -2.600 -0.72%
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 368.800s +0.125 +0.03%
Feeder Cattle
GFU26 356.200s -2.975 -0.83%
Feeder Cattle

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