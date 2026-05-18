New Partnerships Are Sending ServiceNow Up. What It Means for NOW Stock.

ServiceNow Inc building in Silicon Valley-by Sundry Photography via iStock

ServiceNow (NOW) stock inched higher on May 15 as investors reacted favorably to the company’s newly announced global partnership with Dublin-headquartered Experian (EXPGY).

This multi-year alliance integrates Experian’s Ascend analytics platform directly into ServiceNow’s workflow ecosystem to accelerate autonomous agentic artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Despite recent gains, ServiceNow stock remains down more than 35% versus its year-to-date high, as AI disruption fears continue to deter investments in the NYSE-listed firm.

Significance of Experian Partnership for ServiceNow Stock

Investors are cheering the Experian news primarily because it addresses a key hurdle in enterprise AI adoption — the lack of trusted data.

Data constraints reportedly bottleneck artificial intelligence scaling for as much as 80% of the worldwide organizations.

By natively connecting EXPN’s secure intelligence with ServiceNow’s platforms, autonomous AI agents can instantly execute high-stakes, regulated tasks like fraud verification, employee onboarding, and model risk management.

This moves clients past the standard pilot phase into full enterprise-grade automation.

All in all, for NOW shares, the Experian partnership could unlock highly lucrative, consumption-based monetization streams as corporate AI agents handle millions of automated operations inside complex workflows.

Are AI Disruption Fears Overblown for NOW Shares?

Despite AI disruption fears, ServiceNow management remains committed to cementing the firm’s role as the definitive artificial intelligence control tower for business.

In fiscal Q1 , the software giant’s revenue popped a better-than-expected 22% on a year-over-year basis, even though the U.S.-Iran war resulted in a meaningful hit to its subscription revenue.

Moreover, a deeper integration with Nvidia (NVDA), and hitting $1 billion in Amazon (AMZN) Web Services (AWS) transactions are all milestones that make ServiceNow shares much more attractive to own in 2026.

In a research note this morning, Bank of America analysts also dubbed NOW attractive at about 7x sales, given the company’s robust free cash flow and its unmatched partner ecosystem.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing ServiceNow

Other Wall Street firms seem to share BofA’s optimism on NOW stock as well.