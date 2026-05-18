Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

New Partnerships Are Sending ServiceNow Up. What It Means for NOW Stock.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
ServiceNow Inc building in Silicon Valley-by Sundry Photography via iStock
ServiceNow Inc building in Silicon Valley-by Sundry Photography via iStock

ServiceNow (NOW) stock inched higher on May 15 as investors reacted favorably to the company’s newly announced global partnership with Dublin-headquartered Experian (EXPGY)

This multi-year alliance integrates Experian’s Ascend analytics platform directly into ServiceNow’s workflow ecosystem to accelerate autonomous agentic artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. 

Despite recent gains, ServiceNow stock remains down more than 35% versus its year-to-date high, as AI disruption fears continue to deter investments in the NYSE-listed firm. 

www.barchart.com

Significance of Experian Partnership for ServiceNow Stock

Investors are cheering the Experian news primarily because it addresses a key hurdle in enterprise AI adoption — the lack of trusted data. 

Data constraints reportedly bottleneck artificial intelligence scaling for as much as 80% of the worldwide organizations. 

By natively connecting EXPN’s secure intelligence with ServiceNow’s platforms, autonomous AI agents can instantly execute high-stakes, regulated tasks like fraud verification, employee onboarding, and model risk management. 

This moves clients past the standard pilot phase into full enterprise-grade automation. 

All in all, for NOW shares, the Experian partnership could unlock highly lucrative, consumption-based monetization streams as corporate AI agents handle millions of automated operations inside complex workflows. 

Are AI Disruption Fears Overblown for NOW Shares?

Despite AI disruption fears, ServiceNow management remains committed to cementing the firm’s role as the definitive artificial intelligence control tower for business. 

In fiscal Q1, the software giant’s revenue popped a better-than-expected 22% on a year-over-year basis, even though the U.S.-Iran war resulted in a meaningful hit to its subscription revenue. 

Moreover, a deeper integration with Nvidia (NVDA), and hitting $1 billion in Amazon (AMZN) Web Services (AWS) transactions are all milestones that make ServiceNow shares much more attractive to own in 2026. 

In a research note this morning, Bank of America analysts also dubbed NOW attractive at about 7x sales, given the company’s robust free cash flow and its unmatched partner ecosystem. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing ServiceNow

Other Wall Street firms seem to share BofA’s optimism on NOW stock as well. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on ServiceNow sits at “Strong Buy” currently, with the mean price target of about $146 indicating potential upside of a whopping 50% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 222.88 -2.44 -1.08%
Nvidia Corp
NOW 101.24 +6.17 +6.49%
Servicenow Inc
EXPGY 35.7150 +0.9850 +2.84%
Experian Plc ADR
AMZN 266.31 +2.17 +0.82%
Amazon.com Inc

Most Popular News

The sign for Marvell Technology out front of a corporate office by Valeriya Zankovych via Shutterstock 1
Marvell Technology Has a Hidden Growth Engine That Could Cause MRVL Stock to Skyrocket
Dell Technologies by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
Dear Dell Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 28
A pile of pennies with a trading chart superimposed_ Image by Shutterstock Professional via Shutterstock_ 3
Monster Stocks Are Eating Wall Street. Here’s the Bull Case for Microcaps, Plus 3 Top Charts.
Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock 4
Intel Is Supposed to Be in a New CPU Era But Its Losing Market Share to AMD and Arm
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 5
NVDA Earnings, Alphabet Conference and Other Can't Miss Items this Week
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.