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Datavault Is Sinking Despite 443% Q1 Revenue Increase. Here's Why.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Down day candlestick chart by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock
Down day candlestick chart by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock

Datavault AI (DVLT) shares closed down on Friday and are continuing their descent today, even though the company posted a remarkable 443% year-on-year increase in its Q1 revenue. 

The post-earnings decline crashed DVLT’s relative strength index (RSI) into the late 30s, signaling the stock is now approaching oversold territory. 

Datavault stock has been a disappointment for investors in 2026, currently down an alarming 65% versus its year-to-date high in early January. 

www.barchart.com

Why Datavault Stock Crashed on Friday

Investors are bailing on DVLT shares mostly because the firm’s revenue, although it grew notably to $3.4 million, missed the consensus by a massive 83% in the first quarter. 

On the bottom line, the Nasdaq-listed company lost $0.09 per share in fiscal Q1, wider than the $0.09 per share analysts had forecast. 

Datavault’s gross profit as a percentage of sales came in at just 3% in the first quarter, down sharply from 11% in the year-ago period, reinforcing that DVLT’s cost structure remains far from stabilized

Note that Datavault has a history of closing both June and July in the red, a seasonal pattern that makes it even more unattractive to own in the near term. 

DVLT Shares Remain a High-Risk Gamble

While an RSI in the 30s often prompts value hunters to buy the dip, Datavault shares' descent into penny stock territory flashes severe warning signs. 

Now hovering around $0.50, this micro-cap stock is exposed to extreme volatility and low liquidity, compounding which is a looming delisting risk. 

The company has until August to push its price back above the $1 minimum threshold, making an aggressive, dilutive reverse stock split highly probable. 

Plus, even at these depressed levels, DVLT is trading at about 9x sales, an unjustifiable valuation multiple for a company burning cash rapidly, with a cratering gross margin of just 3%. 

Another Red Flag on Datavault AI

Another major red flag on DVLT stock is the absence of broad Wall Street coverage

As of writing, only one analyst covers Datavault AI, meaning the stock lacks institutional visibility and research depth that typically support price discovery

www.barchart.com

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DVLT 0.4845 -0.0301 -5.85%
Datavault AI Inc

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