Datavault Is Sinking Despite 443% Q1 Revenue Increase. Here's Why.

Datavault AI (DVLT) shares closed down on Friday and are continuing their descent today, even though the company posted a remarkable 443% year-on-year increase in its Q1 revenue.

The post-earnings decline crashed DVLT’s relative strength index (RSI) into the late 30s, signaling the stock is now approaching oversold territory.

Datavault stock has been a disappointment for investors in 2026, currently down an alarming 65% versus its year-to-date high in early January.

Why Datavault Stock Crashed on Friday

Investors are bailing on DVLT shares mostly because the firm’s revenue, although it grew notably to $3.4 million, missed the consensus by a massive 83% in the first quarter.

On the bottom line, the Nasdaq-listed company lost $0.09 per share in fiscal Q1, wider than the $0.09 per share analysts had forecast.

Datavault’s gross profit as a percentage of sales came in at just 3% in the first quarter, down sharply from 11% in the year-ago period, reinforcing that DVLT’s cost structure remains far from stabilized

Note that Datavault has a history of closing both June and July in the red, a seasonal pattern that makes it even more unattractive to own in the near term.

DVLT Shares Remain a High-Risk Gamble

While an RSI in the 30s often prompts value hunters to buy the dip, Datavault shares' descent into penny stock territory flashes severe warning signs.

Now hovering around $0.50, this micro-cap stock is exposed to extreme volatility and low liquidity, compounding which is a looming delisting risk.

The company has until August to push its price back above the $1 minimum threshold, making an aggressive, dilutive reverse stock split highly probable.

Plus, even at these depressed levels, DVLT is trading at about 9x sales, an unjustifiable valuation multiple for a company burning cash rapidly, with a cratering gross margin of just 3%.

Another Red Flag on Datavault AI

Another major red flag on DVLT stock is the absence of broad Wall Street coverage .

As of writing, only one analyst covers Datavault AI, meaning the stock lacks institutional visibility and research depth that typically support price discovery

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