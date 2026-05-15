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Hogs Falls into the Friday Close

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay
Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay

Lean hog futures posted 12 cent to $1.32 losses across the board on Friday, with June settling with a 12 cent gain on the week. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $91.52 on Friday afternoon, down $1.80 from the day. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 26 cents on May 13 at $90.48.

CFTC data showed managed money cutting back 10,222 contracts from their net long position in the week ending on 5/12 to 40,860 contracts.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday PM report was up $1.01 at $97.56 per cwt. The belly and rib primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for this week through Saturday at 2.366 million head. That is down 84,000 head from the previous week and 16,192 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $98.750, down $0.775,

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $103.350, down $1.200

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $104.150, down $1.325,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEN26 103.350s -1.200 -1.15%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 98.750s -0.775 -0.78%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 104.150s -1.325 -1.26%
Lean Hogs

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