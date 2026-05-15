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Robust Earnings Growth and Innovation Will Help the Marvell Stock Uptrend Keep Going

Faisal Humayun Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock

Marvell Technology (MRVL) stock has been on fire with returns of 177% in the last 52-weeks. For the reason, there is no need to look beyond the fact that the company provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions with data centers being a key revenue driver. 

Of course, there has been a flurry of good news that has backed the ferocious rally. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) recently disclosed that the company owns 65,516 shares of Marvell that’s currently valued at $10.7 million. While this does not fundamentally alter anything, the interest in MRVL stock by the chip giant underscores the long-term potential of Marvell. 

In another important development, Marvell announced the acquisition of Polariton Technologies in April 2026. The latter is “a developer of high-speed, low-power plasmonics-based silicon photonics devices.” This acquisition will support the company’s ability to cater to the incremental demand for higher performance optical interconnects. According to Marvell, the industry is already looking at high-speed connectivity of 3.2T and beyond. 

It was also reported last month that Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) is in discussion with Marvell for the development of “two new chips designed to improve the efficiency of running artificial intelligence models.” As the markets digest this news and good numbers continue to flow, MRVL stock seems to be poised for further uptrend. 

About Marvell Stock

Headquartered in California, Marvell Technology is a supplier of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. The company’s core strengths include development and scaling of system-on-a-chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing functionality.  

In terms of end markets, the company’s key revenue drivers are data center, enterprise networking, carrier infrastructure, consumer, and automotive segment. For FY26, Marvell reported revenue of $8.2 billion, which was higher by 42% on a year-on-year basis. Robust top-line growth was driven by the data center segment with strong demand for interconnect, switching and storage products. It’s also important to mention that operating margin was negative at 12.5% in FY25. However, for FY26, Marvell reported positive operating margin of 16.1%. 

In addition to good numbers, Marvell has also provided a strong guidance for Q1 FY27 with the top-line expected at $2.4 billion. With results due toward the end of May, it’s likely that MRVL stock will remain in an uptrend even after a 107% rally in the last six months

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Marvell Brings Big Addressable Market and Innovation

In calendar year 2023, Marvell’s data center market opportunity was worth $21 billion. This is expected to swell to $94 billion by CY28 with accelerated custom compute accounting for $55.4 billion in market opportunity. With an attractive data center portfolio, Marvell is well positioned to benefit. 

With more than 10,000 patents globally, Marvell has an R&D edge that’s likely to support growth in an attractive market. In terms of innovation, copper has already reached the peak bandwidth limit. 

However, Marvell’s photonic fabric technology platform is likely to be a game changer. The platform has 30x reach of passive copper and 4x bandwidth. Other benefits include lower power consumption and lower latency. This positions Marvell for the next-leg of growth. 

What Do Analysts Say About MRVL Stock?

Based on 36 analysts with coverage, MRVL stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating. While 27 analysts have a “Strong Buy” rating for MRVL stock, three have a “Moderate Buy,” and six have a “Hold” rating. 

The mean price target of $133.74 represents potential downside of 25% from current levels. However, the most bullish price target of $205 suggests that MRVL could climb 14% from here.

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Concluding Views

The bullish view on MRVL stock is underscored by the point that analysts expect earnings growth of 40.74% and 48.03% for FY27 and FY28, respectively. Therefore, a forward price-earnings ratio of 54.12x does not indicate stretched valuations. 

Recently, Bank of America listed Marvell Technology among the top semiconductor stocks with AI-linked spending staying “stronger for longer.” To put things into perspective, BofA believes that the total addressable market for AI data center systems will touch $1.7 trillion by 2030. For Marvel stock, BofA has a price target of $200.

Therefore, even after a significant rally, MRVL stock remains attractive with structural industry tailwinds coupled with an attractive growth trajectory. 


On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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