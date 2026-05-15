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The $100 Million Reason Gemini Stock Is Up Today

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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The Gemini app displayed on a smartphone screen by sdx15 via Shutterstock
The Gemini app displayed on a smartphone screen by sdx15 via Shutterstock

Gemini Space Station (GEMI) stock opened significantly higher on Friday after founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss announced a massive $100 million strategic investment in the company. 

Investors are cheering GEMI also because the crypto exchange and custodian platform reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its fiscal Q1 this morning. 

Note that Gemini stock has pared back much of its intraday gains in recent hours. Versus its year-to-date high, it remains down more than 50% at the time of writing.    

www.barchart.com

Winklevoss Twins Bought GEMI Stock: Should You Too?

The Winklevoss Capital Fund acquired GEMI shares at $14 each, representing a massive premium on their most recent closing price. 

This above-market buy-in, settled entirely in Bitcoin (BTCUSD), signals the founders believe Gemini Space Station is significantly undervalued in the $5 range. 

The capital infusion reduces solvency concerns, strengthens the balance sheet, and provides GEMI with more firepower to scale custody, exchange infrastructure, and regulatory compliance. 

In short, the strategic investment aligns insider incentives tightly with shareholders, at a time when the company is still rebuilding market trust. 

Q1 Earnings Warrants Loading Up on Gemini Shares

Gemini shares are worth owning also because its Q1 financials revealed a fundamental shift toward a super app for the market economy. 

Total revenue came in up 42% year-over-year to just over $50 million as services and interest income more than doubled to nearly half of the company’s top line. 

This diversification is significant as it reduces GEMI’s reliance on volatile spot trading volumes. 

Plus, the Nasdaq-listed firm recently secured a Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) license from CFTC, which allows it to operate a vertically integrated marketplace for futures and prediction markets. 

This new license positions Gemini Space Station as a regulated, full-stack competitor to both crypto giants and traditional exchanges. 

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Gemini Space Station

Investors should also take heart in the fact that Wall Street analysts continue to see upside in GEMI stock as the year unfolds. 

According to Barchart, while the consensus rating on Gemini Space Station is a “Hold," the mean price target of nearly $7 signals potential upside of another 25% from current levels. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
^BTCUSD 79,187.55 -2,252.73 -2.77%
Bitcoin - USD
GEMI 5.76 +0.50 +9.51%
Gemini Space Station Inc Cl A

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