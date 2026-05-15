POET Stock Jumped on $500 Million Deal With Lumilens. Its Financials Have a Long Way to Go.

Announcing a deal is mostly viewed as a positive for a company. Yet, when Poet Technologies (POET) revealed that it had signed a $500 million deal with photonics-focused company, Lumilens, there must have been some in the market who believed that there could be a correction in the stock.

However, there was no repeat of the Marvell (MRVL) episode, and Poet shares ended yesterday's trading session up a whopping 43%. The partnership aims to combine Poet's expertise in developing wafer-level photonic integration platforms and Lumilens's optical chipsets and advanced manufacturing capabilities to build advanced optical engines for AI data centers.

About Poet Technologies

Tracing its roots back to 1972, but operating in its current avatar since the 2010s, Poet Technologies develops photonic integrated solutions, optical engines, and data center optical interconnect technology.

Valued at a market cap of $2.7 billion, POET stock's rise this year has been akin to a rap song, up by 180% on a YTD basis.

However, the last month has been tumultuous for the company, with many attributing to it the moniker of a meme stock.

First, the company faced issues regarding its tax status. Domiciled in Canada, Poet operates as a passive foreign investment company, or PFIC, in the United States. A short-seller report by investment research firm Wolfpack said that numerous IRS penalties could be triggered due to the company's status, and the tax burden would unfairly fall on its shareholders. Poet responded swiftly by stating that it will redomicile in the US and shareholders can also opt for a “qualified electing fund” election route to lessen the adverse tax consequences.

However, what followed the very next week was even more negative and somewhat bizarre. On April 22, CFO Thomas Mika confirmed in an interview the rumors that the company had bagged an order from Marvell Technology. This supposedly violated a non-disclosure agreement Poet had with Marvell, and five days later, on April 27, Marvell canceled the order, delivering a body blow to the company.

Despite all this upheaval and negative news flow, shares of Poet are up more than 154% since April 15. Here, the deal with Lumilens certainly helped.

But is such a rookie mistake from a C-suite executive, along with tax issues, make POET stock radioactive for investors? Or, can there be no better time than now to load up on the stock? Let's find out.

Poet: An AI Play

Beyond all the issues plaguing the company and its modest revenues, what Poet offers is where the AI infrastructure buildout is heading in the future.

Moving data between GPUs at scale requires optical transceivers, and the way those transceivers are built today is genuinely broken from a cost and scalability standpoint. Traditional photonic assembly involves active optical alignment, wire bonds, multiple yield-killing manufacturing steps, and significant material waste, making it expensive and labor-intensive in ways that do not scale well.

Poet's answer to this is the Optical Interposer, a patented platform that uses advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques to integrate electronic and photonic devices into a single chip, eliminating the costly alignment, assembly, and testing methods that can plague conventional photonics production. The practical advantages that fall out of this architecture are lower cost, smaller form factor, lower power consumption, and genuine scalability to high production volumes.

Additionally, Poet Technologies has developed what it considers its central product in the form of Blazar, a fully integrated optical module engineered to operate at 1.6 terabits per second and delivered in a compact, ready-to-deploy form factor. What sets Blazar apart from anything else currently available is its construction as a single small chip that brings together the capabilities of both electronics and photonics within one unified unit, placing it among the first prototype devices anywhere in the world to have achieved that level of integration.

Further, looking forward, 2025 could be looked at as the year when Poet resolved most of its revenue issues with several key partnerships.

In November 2025, POET partnered with Quantum Computing Inc. to co-develop 3.2Tbps optical engines using thin-film lithium niobate modulator technology, which would double the speeds of the fastest networking devices currently in the marketplace. In August 2025, POET partnered with NTT Innovative Devices to develop a 100G bidirectional optical engine for next-generation mobile front-haul networks, with POET claiming the engine would deliver four times more bandwidth efficiency than current devices. Then, in September 2025, POET and Semtech launched 1.6T receiver optical engines for AI and cloud networks, integrating Semtech's 200G-per-lane receiver technology with POET's Optical Interposer platform to simplify module assembly while improving performance and manufacturability.

It's Still a Long Way to Go for Financials

Poet's numbers are showing improvements by the quarter, yet it has still not shown meaningful traction. However, the Lumilens deal is a positive development for the company's topline and eventually bottom line.

In Q1 2026, the company reported revenues of $503,389, up about 202% from the year-ago period. Conversely, the quarter saw the company reporting a loss of $0.08 per share, compared to an EPS of the same figure in the prior year period. Heightened expense levels at all levels, including R&D, wages, and fees, contributed to this.

Cash outflow from operating activities in Q1 2026 remained similar to what it was in Q1 2025 at $8.8 million and $8.9 million, respectively.

Analyst Opinion on POET Stock

Overall, two analysts have unanimously deemed POET stock a “Strong Buy” with both the mean and high target prices already surpassed.