Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Marvell Technology Just Sent POET Stock Plummeting. What Comes Next?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Computer board micro chip green by blickpixel via Pixabay
Computer board micro chip green by blickpixel via Pixabay

POET Technologies (POET) shares crashed on Monday after Marvell (MRVL) canceled all purchase orders it had previously placed with the technology company. 

POET’s chief of finance, Thomas Mika, recently mentioned Marvell as a key customer. However, Marvell has claimed that POET breached a strict non-disclosure agreement (NDA) in revealing details of the purchase order. 

Following today’s plunge, POET Technologies stock is down more than 45% versus its recent high.

www.barchart.com

Significance of Marvell’s Update for POET Shares

The Marvell news is meaningfully bearish for POET shares, given it creates a “significant revenue gap” for the firm’s current fiscal year, as its CFO noted on an emergency call today. 

In fact, it’s fair to argue that POET Technologies has been relegated to a speculative micro-cap name, still struggling to prove its commercial viability. 

More importantly, the MRVL setback is a reputational disaster for the POET — one that may make other semiconductor companies wary of teaming up with it in the future. 

And without a clear path to high-volume manufacturing with a major industry player, the fab-light model starts to look like a revenue-light reality for investors. 

Fundamentals Warrant Selling POET Technologies Stock

Investors are recommended to exercise caution in buying the dip in POET Technologies shares also because the company’s fundamentals, more broadly, remain concerning in 2026. 

The Nasdaq-listed firm continues to struggle with a high cash burn rate and frequent equity dilutions that punish long-term holders. 

Despite the hype surrounding 800G and 1.6T optical transceivers, its financials show negligible trailing revenue, leading to an alarmingly lofty valuation of more than 1,400x sales. 

Even from a technical perspective, POET is trading just above its 20-day moving average (MA), with a decisive break below $7.80 expected to accelerate bearish momentum in the near term. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing POET Technologies

Amid a lack of significant commercial contracts, looming threat of another capital raise, and giants like Broadcom (AVGO) and Nvidia (NVDA) developing in-house silicon photonics solutions, Wall Street analysts also favor keeping on the sidelines in POET stock. 

While the consensus rating on POET Technologies sits at a “Strong Buy,” the mean price target of $6.93 signals potential downside of another 13% from here. 

And downward revisions, reinforcing bearish sentiment, may follow Marvell’s announcement on April 27 as well. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 216.61 +8.34 +4.00%
Nvidia Corp
AVGO 418.20 -4.56 -1.08%
Broadcom Ltd
POET 7.95 -7.15 -47.35%
Poet Technologies Inc
MRVL 158.21 -6.10 -3.71%
Marvell Technology Inc

Most Popular News

A concept image of a green and yellow motherboard_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 1
Unusual Put Activity Is Flagging a Smart Trade Setup in This New Quantum Computing Stock
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 2
Dan Ives: Tesla Is ‘Morphing into a Physical AI Stalwart’ So Don’t Sweat the CapEx and Just Buy TSLA Stock
Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock 3
Intel Earnings Confirm CPU Demand Is Outpacing Supply, But Does the Company Really Have an Edge?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
AMD Stock Is at Record Highs—and Why It’s Still Not Too Late to Buy
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
As Investors Panic Over a Last Oracle Contract, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Super Micro Computer Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.