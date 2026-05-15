Hogs Facing Midday Pressure

Lean hog futures are falling $1.02 to $1.85 lower so far on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $91.87 on Friday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 26 cents on May 13 at $90.48.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was up 90 cents at $97.45 per cwt. The belly and rib primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 464,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.891 million head. That is down 37,000 head from the previous week and 17,469 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs are at $98.500, down $1.025,

Jul 26 Hogs are at $103.050, down $1.500