More Than 1,000 Corporate Positions Hit at Walmart in Latest Restructuring. What This Means for WMT Stock.

Walmart (WMT) is cutting or moving more than 1,000 corporate jobs as it reshapes its global technology and product teams. The changes, outlined in an internal memo from Global Chief Technology Officer Suresh Kumar, are meant to make teams work more smoothly, cut duplicate roles, and align staff more closely with Walmart’s priorities in AI, e‑commerce, and other digital projects.

“We’ve made changes to simplify how the work is organized, make ownership clearer, and better align roles to the work and skills we need going forward,” executives wrote. The shake‑up mainly targets overlapping roles across global technology, AI product work, e‑commerce, and advertising, and follows a similar restructuring last year that affected about 1,500 positions .

For a retail behemoth with roughly 2.1 million employees worldwide, these 1,000‑plus corporate roles are a very small slice of Walmart’s workforce. The market has taken the move in stride so far, with WMT stock trading near record levels around $132.

As the company gets ready to report fiscal first-quarter results in the coming days, the real test is what comes next. Is this just another behind-the-scenes clean‑up move, or a step that will meaningfully lift profits and sharpen Walmart’s competitive edge at a price that already assumes a lot is going right? Let’s dive in.

Walmart’s Numbers Behind the Restructuring

Based in Bentonville, Arkansas, Walmart runs a huge network of supercenters, discount stores, and online platforms that sell groceries, general merchandise, and everyday essentials to cost‑conscious shoppers.

WMT stock's current share price sits near $132, up 18% so far this year and 36% over the past 12 months.

Walmart's market capitalization is now about $1.04 trillion. WMT stock is priced at 49.1 times trailing earnings and 1.4 times sales versus sector medians of roughly 15 times and 0.9 times, respectively, so investors are clearly paying up. The company also pays a forward annual dividend of $0.99 per share, which works out to a 0.76% yield.

The most recent quarter showed why WMT stock commands such a premium. The company reported revenue of $190.7 billion in Q4 fiscal 2026 , just above the $190.6 billion analysts had expected and up 5.6% from a year earlier. Walmart also delivered adjusted EPS of $0.74 compared with a $0.73 forecast, a small beat that still points to better cost control.

The company posted adjusted EBITDA of $12.45 billion, giving it a 6.6% margin. The operating margin came in at 4.6%, roughly flat versus the same quarter last year.

Walmart ended the quarter with more than 10,900 locations, up from 10,771 a year earlier, and that larger footprint came alongside 4.5% same‑store sales growth, matching the prior year and pointing to solid traffic and ticket trends. Walmart also reported global e‑commerce growth of about 24%, while deliveries in under three hours jumped more than 60% thanks to better automation and inventory systems. That shows how much of the growth story is now tied to digital convenience.

Walmart’s Quiet Expansion Behind the Scenes

Walmart is still finding new ways to grow, even as it cuts more than 1,000 corporate roles. One recent example is Upstream Facility Services , a new business built from the company’s own maintenance operation. Walmart is now offering that expertise to other businesses across the country, with services like HVAC, refrigeration, electrical work, plumbing, and general maintenance bringing in new revenue.

The company is also going deeper into healthcare services. Walmart has expanded its Better Care Services platform to include weight management support for people using or considering GLP 1 drugs. The offering brings together virtual care, nutrition support, pharmacy access, and delivery. It also connects to nearly 4,600 U.S. pharmacies that can fill a wide range of GLP-1 prescriptions. In many places, delivery can happen in as little as one hour, and Walmart+ members can get it for free.

At the same time, Walmart is still investing heavily in its store base and supply chain . In New Jersey, the company plans to remodel 12 stores in 2026 as part of a wider plan to refresh more than 650 stores across the country this year. It has already invested more than $173 million in New Jersey stores over the past five years.

On the supply side, Walmart also recently opened its third company-run milk processing plant in Robinson, Texas. The 300,000-square-foot site represents more than $350 million in investment and adds over 400 jobs. The plant will supply more than 650 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations and give the company tighter control over cost and quality.

What Does Wall Street Think of WMT Stock?

Walmart’s next earnings update will land on May 21 before the market opens. Analysts are looking for earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter ending April 2026, up from $0.61 a year earlier. That works out to nearly 7% growth.

That view is also showing up in analyst calls. Morgan Stanley recently reaffirmed an “Overweight” rating on Walmart and lifted its price target from $135 to $140. The new price target implies roughly 6% potential upside from current levels.

The wider analyst crowd is in a similar place. WMT stock carries a consensus “Strong Buy” rating based on 38 analysts with coverage. The average price target sits at $139.10, which points to about 5% potential upside from here.

Conclusion

Walmart cutting more than 1,000 corporate jobs does not really read like a crisis move. Instead, it looks more like a careful tune‑up on a business that is already in good shape. The company is still growing, its margins are holding steady, and analysts remain broadly positive with solid earnings forecasts and bullish targets. If upcoming results show that these slimmer corporate teams help push margins a bit higher, Walmart is more likely to justify its premium price tag than see it slip.