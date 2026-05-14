Hogs Slip Lower into Thursday’s Close

Lean hog futures saw losses of 45 cents to $1.35 in the front months on Thursday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $93.32 on Thursday afternoon, down $2.19 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 26 cents on May 12 at $90.74.

Export Sales data from USDA showed pork sales for 2026 at 20,960 MT for the week ending on 5/7, a 3-week low. Japan was the buyer of 7,100 MT, with 6,100 MT sold to Mexico. Shipments were tallied at 35,175 MT, back down from the week prior. The largest destination was South Korea of 4,300 MT, with 3,200 MT sold to Japan.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday PM report was back up 52 cents at $96.55 per cwt. The loin and rib primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 464,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.891 million head. That is down 37,000 head from the previous week and 17,469 head below the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs closed at $90.450, down $0.450,

Jun 26 Hogs closed at $99.525, down $1.350