Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Hogs Rally on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Veterinarian standing next to a pig pen by dusanpetkovic via iStock
Veterinarian standing next to a pig pen by dusanpetkovic via iStock

Lean hog futures posted a Wednesday rally, with contracts up 55 cents to $2.92 led by the front months. Soon to expire May (on Thursday) was down a tick. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $95.51 on Wednesday morning, up 32 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 7 cents on May 11 at $90.48. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was back up 51 cents at $96.03 per cwt. The picnic and belly primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 484,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.432 million head. That is down 12,000 head from the previous week but 3,084 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs  closed at $90.900, down $0.025,

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $100.875, up $2.450

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $105.875, up $2.925,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEM26 100.875s +2.450 +2.49%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 90.900s -0.025 -0.03%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 105.875s +2.925 +2.84%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

Financial Report by NicoElNino via Shutterstock 1
Dear Future Cerebras (CBRS) Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 14
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 2
Stock Index Futures Gain as Tech Stocks Rebound, U.S. PPI Data and Trump-Xi Summit in Focus
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
Palantir Shows Huge Unusual Call Options Buying - PLTR Could Be Cheap Here
Lululemon Athletica inc_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock 4
Lululemon Stock Just Hit Another 52-Week Low. History Tells Us It Could Lose Another $25 from Here.
Technical analysis with magnifying glass by Peshkov via iStock 5
The VIX Butterfly Playbook for Volatility Spikes
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.