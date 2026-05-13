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Ahead of Intuitive Machines Earnings, Here Is What Barchart Options Data Shows for LUNR Stock

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A concept image of space_ Image by Canities via Shutterstock_
A concept image of space_ Image by Canities via Shutterstock_

Intuitive Machines (LUNR) shares are extending gains ahead of the company’s first-quarter results set to be released before the market opens on May 14. 

Consensus is for the space exploration firm to more than triple its revenue to nearly $205 million, on $0.07 a share of loss in fiscal Q1. 

Intuitive Machines stock is heading into the quarterly print on a strong note, currently up roughly 100% versus the start of this year. 

www.barchart.com

Where Options Data Suggests LUNR Shares Are Headed

Despite their explosive year-to-date surge, the derivatives market believes LUNR shares will push higher after earnings on Thursday.  

According to Barchart, the put-to-call ratio tied to options contracts set to expire on May 15 sits at 0.57x currently, indicating a strong bullish skew. 

Meanwhile, the upper price on those contracts is set at nearly $40, signaling potential for another 11% rally in Intuitive Machines within 48 hours after its Q1 earnings.  

Note that technicals also point to continued upside ahead. At the time of writing, LUNR sits firmly above its major moving averages (MAs), with an RSI in the early 70s suggesting intense buying pressure. 

What Makes Intuitive Machines Stock Attractive in 2026?

Intuitive Machines shares are compelling ahead of the Q1 release, given the firm’s successful pivot from a mission-based startup to a diversified space infrastructure prime.

A major tailwind is its recent acquisition of Lanteris Space Systems for about $800 million, which vertically integrates the Nasdaq-listed company and strengthens its high-margin data relay services.

With a robust backlog now exceeding $940 million and a fresh $180.4 million NASA CLPS award secured in late March, revenue visibility has never been stronger.

Additionally, the newly awarded Andromeda contract from the US Space Force validates LUNR’s expansion into national security, offering a stable counterweight to commercial lunar volatility.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Intuitive Machines

Investors could also take heart in the fact that Wall Street analysts remain bullish as ever on LUNR stock for the remainder of 2026. 

The consensus rating on Intuitive Machines sits at “Moderate Buy” with price targets going as high as $40, indicating potential upside of roughly 12% from current levels. 

www.barchart.com

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LUNR 35.68 +3.59 +11.19%
Intuitive Machines Inc

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