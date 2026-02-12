Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Another Monster Tech Stock Hits the End of the Road, While Our Boring Industrial Pick Breaks Out

Barchart Insights - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock
Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock

After last week’s “Godzilla-sized” End of the Road signal from tech giant Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), we’ve got another tech monster hitting the screener today. None other than legacy tech name Cisco Systems (CSCO) hit the End of the Road with a thud earlier, as the company’s middling guidance and margin pressures have come under heavy scrutiny.

www.barchart.com

CSCO sliced right through its 50-day moving average, and now faces a test at its 100-day moving average, which has helped to contain lows in the stock since last October:

www.barchart.com

The stock’s daily and weekly closing prices around these key moving averages should be worth watching for investors considering whether it’s time to buy Big Tech on the dip.

For those in search of greener pastures, the strength in this market still lies in sectors with a tangible benefit – quite literally – think staples, materials, and energy. All of these S&P sectors are currently trading with more than 90% of components above their respective 50-day moving averages.

Drilling down on this group, our old friend Watts Water (WTS) in particular is a standout in today’s market, up more than 7% after its own quarterly report. This “boring” trade on water is now trading sharply higher out of its recent trading range, and could be establishing a new, higher base on the charts.

www.barchart.com

Here’s more insight on the bullish long-term thesis for water stocks & ETFs, including WTS >>

– John Rowland, CMT, is Barchart’s Senior Market Strategist and the host of Market on Close.


On the date of publication, Barchart Insights did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GOOG 309.37 -1.96 -0.63%
Alphabet Cl C
GOOGL 309.00 -1.96 -0.63%
Alphabet Cl A
CSCO 75.00 -10.54 -12.32%
Cisco Systems Inc
WTS 336.18 +21.43 +6.81%
Watts Water Technologies

Most Popular News

Pfizer Inc_ logo sign-by JHVEPhoto via iStock 1
Pfizer Reports Strong Earnings Outlook - Unusual Call Options Activity Shows Investors are Bullish
American flag on NY Stock Exchange by Chameleonseye via iStock 2
Stocks Climb as January Jobs Growth Eases Economic Concerns
Bitcoin and cash by David McBee via Pexels 3
Dear Coinbase Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 12
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 4
3 Reasons to Buy Netflix Stock Now
Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 5
3 Stocks to Buy as Alphabet Forecasts Massive Spending
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot