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Cotton Getting an Early Wednesday Bounce

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton grass by Christiane via Pixabay
Cotton grass by Christiane via Pixabay

Cotton prices are up 35 to 57 cents so far on Wednesday. Futures closed the Tuesday session with front months down 105 to 145 points. The US dollar index was $0.366 higher at $98.190. Crude oil was up $2.83 at $102.05 at the close.

The annual USDA Cotton Ginnings report showed a total of 13.539 million RB ginned for the 2025/26 crop, which was down 535,750 RB compared to last year. 

The monthly WASDE update showed 2025/26 cotton yield at 852 lbs/ac, with production at 13.9 million bales. Old crop ending stocks were left at 4.4 million bales. New crop stocks for 2026/27 were at 3.9 million bales, with the initial production at 13.3 million bales.

The Seam showed sales of 14,782 bales on Monday, at an average price of 79.36 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 185 points on 5/8 at 94.65 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 1,997 bales on May 8, with the certified stocks level at 184,218 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 393 points last week at 69.59 cents/lb. 

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 86.32, down 145 points, currently up 37 points 

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 86.28, down 112 points, currently up 31 points

Mar 27 Cotton  closed at 86.78, down 116 points currently up 28 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTV26 88.86 +1.83 +2.10%
Cotton #2
CTN26 88.60 +2.28 +2.64%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 87.88 +1.60 +1.85%
Cotton #2

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