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Hogs Falling Back on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pink pig in pasture by DESPIERRES via Pixabay
Pink pig in pasture by DESPIERRES via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are down 12 to $1.52 in most contracts on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $94.93 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 38 cents on May 8 at $90.41. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was down 78 cents at $96.20 per cwt. The loin, picnic, and belly primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 462,000 head. That is down 17,000 head from the previous Monday and 1,064 head above the same Monday last year.

May 26 Hogs  are at $90.750, down $0.125,

Jun 26 Hogs  are at $98.750, down $1.475

Jul 26 Hogs are at $103.125, down $1.525,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEM26 98.425s -1.800 -1.80%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 90.925s +0.050 +0.06%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 102.950s -1.700 -1.62%
Lean Hogs

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