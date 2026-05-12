What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Corteva Stock?

Indianapolis, Indiana-based Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) provides seed and crop protection solutions, which engages in the agriculture industry and food supply. Valued at $54.3 billion by market cap, the leading agricultural company offers seeds and crop protection products, as well as software solutions and digital services.

Shares of this agricultural chemical and seed major have underperformed the broader market over the past year. CTVA has gained 22.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 31%. However, in 2026, CTVA stock is up 23.6%, surpassing the SPX’s 8.3% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, CTVA’s outperformance is apparent compared to First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 18.7% over the past year. Moreover, the stock’s returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 14.5% gains over the same time frame.

On May 5, CTVA shares closed up by 2.7% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.50 topped Wall Street expectations of $1.18. The company’s revenue was $4.9 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $4.7 billion. CTVA expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $3.45 to $3.70.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect CTVA’s EPS to grow 9.9% to $3.67 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering CTVA stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and seven “Holds.”

This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with 14 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On May 8, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) analyst Michael Sison maintained a “Buy” rating on CTVA and set a price target of $90, implying a potential upside of 8.7% from current levels.

The mean price target of $88.55 represents a 6.9% premium to CTVA’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $97 suggests an upside potential of 17.1%.