Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Citi Just Raised Its Price Target on SanDisk Stock. Here's Why.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Close- up of computer chip with AI sign by YAKOBCHUK V via Shutterstock
Close- up of computer chip with AI sign by YAKOBCHUK V via Shutterstock

SanDisk (SNDK) shares are pushing higher on Thursday morning after a senior Citi analyst, Asiya Merchant, issued a bullish note in favor of the flash memory storage devices manufacturer.

Merchant maintained a “Buy” rating on SNDK and raised her price objective to $2,500 — indicating potential upside of another 10% from current levels. 

Note that SanDisk stock has already been a lucrative investment in 2026, currently trading at about 8x its price at the start of this year. 

www.barchart.com

Micron Earnings Bode Well for SanDisk Stock

Merchant’s constructive view is rooted in blowout Q3 results reported by Micron Technology (MU) late on June 24, which serve as a powerful bellwether for SanDisk. 

In her research note, the Citi analyst attributed MU’s blockbuster numbers partly to “tight NAND industry conditions,” adding SNDK, as a key flash-storage maker, is strongly positioned to ride that tailwind. 

According to Merchant, the supply shortage is “serving as a competitive moat” that will continue to improve the company’s margins over the long term. 

Note that SNDK shares currently sit handily above their major moving averages (MAs), indicating bulls remain firmly in control across multiple timeframes. 

AI Boom to Drive SNDK Shares Even Higher

The broader catalyst behind Citi’s bullish view on SanDisk shares is the artificial intelligence (AI) driven increase in hyperscalers’ capital expenditures. 

U.S. tech conglomerates, including Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google, Microsoft (MSFT), and Amazon (AMZN), have committed to spending a jaw-dropping $700 billion into building AI data centers this year. 

And enterprise data centers are increasingly moving away from traditional mechanical storage, switching instead to ultra-fast solid-state drives (SSDs) to keep up with intensive AI workloads. 

Merchant noted that this evolving product mix, focused on high-margin data center infrastructure, will continue to boost SNDK’s bottom line, maximizing its profitability over the long term. 

SanDisk Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Firms

Note that Citi isn’t the only Wall Street firm that still sees further upside in SNDK stock, despite its meteoric year-to-date rally. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on SanDisk sits at “Strong Buy” currently, with the mean price target of about $3,250 signaling potential upside of 43% over the next 12 months. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSFT 352.33 -13.13 -3.59%
Microsoft Corp
GOOG 343.08 -1.96 -0.57%
Alphabet Cl C
GOOGL 345.29 -3.30 -0.96%
Alphabet Cl A
SNDK 2,345.63 +431.17 +22.52%
Sandisk Corp
MU 1,199.20 +150.69 +14.37%
Micron Technology
AMZN 226.08 -8.19 -3.50%
Amazon.com Inc

Most Popular News

A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Palantir Stock Crashes to a 52-Week Low: Why It’s Time to Buy the Dip.
Bundle of optical fiber cables with lights by volff via Adobe Stock 2
Corning Stock Skyrockets on AI-Related Demand, Spurring Unusual Call Option Buying
Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 3
Nasdaq Futures Gain After Brutal Tech Selloff, Micron Earnings in Focus
Netflix Inc_ on phone by- Wachiwit via iStock 4
4 Reasons Netflix Stock Is a Must-Own Now After the Plunge
Inside NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks See Support Ahead of Micron’s Earnings
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.