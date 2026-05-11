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Corn Poppin Higher Early on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Ripe corn on the cob in a field via branex via iStock
Ripe corn on the cob in a field via branex via iStock

Corn price action is up 3 to 4 ¾ cents in the front months. Futures closed the Friday session with contracts up 3 to 4 ½ cents across the board, as July was down 9 cents on the week, with December losing 5 ½ cents. Preliminary open interest was up 7,441 contract on Friday, most in July (3,401) and December (2,050). The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3 3/4 cents to $4.30 3/4. 

The weekly CFTC Commitment of Traders report from Friday showed managed money increasing their net long in corn futures and options by 79,822 contracts to 343,925 contracts as of Tuesday. Commercials were increasing their net short by 108,804 contracts to 663,170 contracts.

USDA’s Export Sales data has marketing year corn export commitments at 77.063 MMT, a 28% increase from the same period last year. That is 92% of the USDA export projection and lags the 5-year average sales pace by just 2 percentage points. Shipments of 56.14 MMT are now 29% ahead of year and is 67% of the USDA number and 3% ahead of the average shipping pace. 

The May WASDE report will be released on Tuesday, with traders looking for old crop corn stocks estimated at 2.13 billion bushels vs. 2.127 bbu in April. The first 2026/27 US balance sheet will be released for the World Ag Outlook Board, with analysts surveyed by Bloomberg at an average of 1.942 bbu and a range of 1.776-2.11 bbu.

A South Korean importer issued a tender for 210,000 MT of corn, with a deadline set for Tuesday. 

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.56 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents, currently up 4 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $4.30 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.71 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents, currently up 3 1/4 cents

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.93 1/2, up 4 cents, currently up 3 1/2 cents

New Crop Cash  was $4.47 5/8, up 3 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 498-0 +4-4 +0.91%
Corn
ZCN26 475-6 +4-4 +0.95%
Corn
ZCK26 461-6 +5-4 +1.21%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.5996 +0.0450 +0.99%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.3415 +0.0454 +1.06%
US Corn Price Idx

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