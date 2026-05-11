Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Live Nation Stock?

Beverly Hills, California-based Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) is the world’s largest live entertainment company. With a market cap of $38.5 billion, its business centers on promoting live concerts and festivals, selling event tickets, and providing marketing and sponsorship solutions for artists, venues, and brands.

The entertainment giant has underperformed the broader market over the past year. LYV stock has soared 21.2% over the past 52 weeks compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 30.6% surge. However, the stock is up 14.6% on a YTD basis, outpacing the index’s 8.1% returns.

Narrowing the focus, LYV has outperformed the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF Fund’s (XLC) 19.7% surge over the past year and a marginal dip in 2026.

On May 5, Live Nation delivered a strong Q1 2026, and its shares popped 6.7% in the next trading session. Driven by resilient global demand for concerts, festivals, and live entertainment experiences, its s revenue beat Street expectations, coming in at $3.8 billion, up 12% year over year. However, the company reported an operating loss of $370.52 million during the quarter after recording a $450 million legal accrual tied to ongoing antitrust investigations and litigation involving Ticketmaster. This pushed net loss attributable to shareholders to $389.10 million, or $1.85 per share.

For the current fiscal year 2026, ending in December, analysts expect LYV to report an EPS of 1.13, up 570.8% year over year. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in one of the past four quarters while missing on three other quarters.

The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the 24 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 20 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” two “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell” rating.

This configuration is slightly more bullish than it was two months ago, when 19 analysts issued “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On May 7, Guggenheim raised its price target on Live Nation to $197 from $192 while reiterating a “Buy” rating, following the company’s stronger-than-expected Q1 results and upbeat outlook for the rest of FY2026.

Live Nation’s mean price target of $187.73 suggests an 15% upside potential. Meanwhile, the Street-high target of $206 represents a notable 26.2% premium to current price levels.