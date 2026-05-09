SMCI Stock Is in the Doghouse. Super Micro Computer Is Hoping Nuclear Data Centers Can Help Get It Out.

For a while now, Super Micro Computer (SMCI) has felt like one of the market’s most frustrating AI stories. On paper, Super Micro Computer sits right in the middle of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, building the high-performance servers and liquid-cooled systems that power modern AI workloads. As companies race to build larger AI models and data centers, Super Micro should theoretically be one of the biggest winners of the entire trend. Yet the stock has spent months stuck in the doghouse.

The biggest reason is trust. Multiple scandals, allegations tied to accounting practices, and broader corporate governance concerns have badly damaged investor confidence. Even though the company continues to post strong growth numbers, many investors remain hesitant because they worry another probe, accounting issue, or negative headline could suddenly send the stock tumbling again. That lingering uncertainty has kept shares far below their former highs, even though Super Micro’s strong fiscal third-quarter results recently sparked a 24.5% rally in the stock.

Now the company is trying to shift the conversation back toward growth, and perhaps toward the future of AI infrastructure itself. Super Micro recently signed a memorandum of understanding with NANO Nuclear Energy (NNE) to explore powering AI data centers with small-scale nuclear reactors. The idea is to combine Super Micro’s AI server infrastructure with nuclear-powered microreactors to create self-powered, grid-independent data centers capable of running around the clock.

As AI, cloud computing, and high-performance computing continue to scale, data centers require far more constant and high-density power to support increasingly larger and more compute-intensive AI models, making electricity availability and reliability one of the industry’s biggest emerging bottlenecks.

That is exactly where Super Micro sees an opportunity. If this partnership moves beyond early-stage agreements into actual deployments, SMCI could strengthen its position in the fast-growing AI infrastructure market by offering solutions that combine high computing power with energy efficiency. At a time when tech companies are racing to expand AI capacity, solving the power problem could become just as important as building faster servers.

About Super Micro Computer Stock

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Super Micro Computer is a powerhouse in server and storage solutions. Known for serving enterprise data centers and cloud giants, it has solidified its position as a key player in tech infrastructure. With a market cap of $20.12 billion, SMCI continues to innovate in the ever-evolving data and AI landscape.

SMCI has had its share of volatility over the past year. The stock caught fire during the AI infrastructure boom as investors piled into companies tied to high-performance servers and data centers. Since Super Micro Computer became one of the biggest names linked to AI server demand, shares rallied sharply through much of last year.

But the momentum started fading after the company reported fiscal Q1 2026 results in early November. While revenue growth remained strong, investors became concerned about the trade-off between rapid expansion and profitability. That shift in sentiment pushed the stock lower during the final months of 2025.

Things got even rougher in 2026, when shares plunged in March after one of Super Micro’s co-founders and two other individuals connected to the company faced smuggling-related charges tied to AI chips allegedly exported to restricted Chinese customers. The news reignited concerns around legal risks and corporate governance, causing another major hit to investor confidence.

Then came April. Reports suggesting a possible fallout with key customer Oracle (ORCL) – including claims of an order cancellation – added fresh worries about customer relationships and AI supply-chain execution.

SMCI is down 11% over the past six months and remains 43.3% below its July peak of $62.36. Still, the stock rose 20.84% year-to-date (YTD), and that’s because its strong Q3 report helped spark another rebound attempt.

Technically, the 14-day RSI has climbed to 69.12, suggesting momentum is improving gradually. However, the MACD line slipping below the signal line, along with red histogram bars, indicates bullish momentum may be weakening again in the near term.

Valuation-wise, SMCI is attractive, priced at 13.09 times forward adjusted earnings and 0.50 times sales – trading cheaper than sector averages and its historical medians. For a company still deeply connected to the AI infrastructure boom, the valuation feels more like a cautious value play, though the governance concerns continue to keep a lid on investor enthusiasm.

Super Micro Surges Impressively on Q3 Beats

Super Micro Computer delivered a third-quarter report of fiscal 2026 on May 5, and investors appeared encouraged by the results, with SMCI rising in the following trading session as the market looked beyond the accounting allegations and governance concerns that have pressured shares for months.

Revenue came in at a massive $10.24 billion, soaring 122.7% year-over-year (YOY), driven largely by relentless demand for AI infrastructure. AI GPU-related platforms alone accounted for more than 80% of total sales, showing just how heavily Super Micro is benefiting from the global race to build AI data centers. Non-GAAP EPS climbed 171% annually to $0.84 per share, topping Wall Street’s expectations.

Still, the quarter was not flawless. Revenue declined sequentially and missed analyst estimates, but management blamed the shortfall mostly on delays tied to customer site readiness. In simple terms, some clients were not fully prepared with the required power and networking infrastructure needed to deploy systems. The company also pointed to ongoing shortages of CPUs, GPUs, and memory components that continued to limit shipments across the industry.

Even with those hurdles, Super Micro said demand trends remain strong across NeoCloud, sovereign AI, and agentic AI projects. And, the company is pushing deeper into enterprise and storage markets while expanding adoption of its Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) strategy.

Meanwhile, Super Micro ended the quarter with $1.29 billion in cash and cash equivalents, but total debt and convertible notes stood at $8.8 billion, which resulted in a net debt position of $7.5 billion. Operating cash flow was negative $6.6 billion, while free cash flow came in at negative $6.7 billion as inventory levels rose and working capital needs expanded alongside large AI deployments.

Looking ahead, Super Micro expects Q4 revenue between $11 billion and $12.5 billion, with non-GAAP EPS projected between $0.65 and $0.79. For fiscal 2026, management expects revenue between $38.9 billion and $40.4 billion.

Meanwhile, analysts tracking the company project Q4 revenue to be around $11.9 billion, while profit is expected to be $0.52 per share. For fiscal 2026, EPS is expected to rise 10.5% YOY to $1.90 and then surge by 31.1% annually to $2.49 in fiscal 2027.

What Do Analysts Expect for Super Micro Stock?

Overall, SMCI has a consensus rating of “Hold,” downgraded from the “Moderate Buy” rating two months ago. Out of 19 analysts, three advise a “Strong Buy,” two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” 11 analysts are playing it safe with a “Hold,” one has a “Moderate Sell,” and the remaining two analysts are outright skeptical, recommending a “Strong Sell.”

The mean price target of $36.07 implies that SMCI has upside potential of 2% from the current price levels. The Street-high target of $60 suggest the stock could rally as much as 69.6%.