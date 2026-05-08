Cotton Posting Midday Friday Gains

Cotton futures are trading with 140 to 155 points in the green on Friday. The US dollar index is $0.139 lower at $97.805. Crude oil is up $1.03 at 95.84 at midday.

USDA’s Export Sales report now has cotton sale commitments at 10.82 million RB, which is 1% below the same period last year. That is 96% of the USDA estimate for full year cotton exports and behind the 103% average. Actual shipments are 7.72 million RB, or 69% of the USDA number and near the 70% average.

The Cotlook A Index was down 75 points on Thursday at 93.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up unchanged on May 8, with the certified stocks level at 182,132 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 393 points on Thursday afternoon at 69.59 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton is at 84.45, up 145 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 85.24, up 155 points,