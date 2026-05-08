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Qualcomm Just Unveiled New Mobile Phone Chips. QCOM Stock Is Soaring

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock
Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock

Qualcomm (QCOM) shares closed meaningfully higher on Thursday after the semiconductor firm unveiled its next-gen Snapdragon mobile processors, which promise a huge leap in generative artificial intelligence (AI) performance. 

As investors cheered the launch of new Snapdragon 4 and 6 chips, QCOM’s relative strength index (RSI) climbed into the low 80s, indicating the stock is now at risk of a near-term pullback. 

Qualcomm stock has been a massive outperformer in recent weeks — currently up more than 50% versus its year-to-date low in early April. 

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What New Mobile Phone Chips Mean for Qualcomm Stock

Unlike previous iterations, QCOM’s new processors are designed specifically to handle on-device generative AI, allowing large language models (LLMs) to run locally without relying on the cloud.

This shift is positive for Qualcomm shares because it positions the firm as the indispensable gatekeeper of the AI phone era. 

Analysts believe this would drive higher Average Selling Prices (ASPs) and accelerate replacement cycles, as consumers upgrade to access sophisticated artificial intelligence features. 

All in all, by embedding proprietary NPU (Neural Processing Unit) technology, Qualcomm is effectively widening its competitive moat against rivals.

Why Else Are QCOM Shares Worth Owning in 2026

QCOM’s growth narrative extends far beyond a single product launch. Recent rumors suggest it’s partnering with OpenAI to develop a first-of-its-kind AI-native smartphone chip. 

Plus, Cristiano Amon confirmed on the earnings call last week that the second quarter marked the bottom for China because “customers are now running out of inventory.”

Moreover, a major hyperscaler customer has reportedly tapped Qualcomm for custom AI server silicon, further diversifying its revenue away from the cyclicality of the global handset market. 

Meanwhile, QCOM stock is trading at a rather attractive forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of just 23x, which means it’s currently trading at a deep discount to its AI peers. 

A healthy 1.83% dividend yield makes Qualcomm even more attractive to own in 2026. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Qualcomm

Wall Street analysts also remain constructive on QCOM shares for the next 12 months. 

The consensus rating on Qualcomm sits at “Moderate Buy” currently, with price targets going as high as $300, indicating potential upside of another 50% from here. 


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
QCOM 219.09 +16.54 +8.17%
Qualcomm Inc

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