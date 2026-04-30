As Qualcomm Surges on Data Center Demand, Should You Chase QCOM Stock Here?

Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock

Qualcomm (QCOM) shares are pushing higher on Thursday even though the company posted only in-line financials for its Q2 and missed consensus on the guidance front.

The post-earnings surge drove QCOM’s relative strength index (RSI) into the late 80s, indicating extremely overbought conditions that often trigger a meaningful pullback.

At its intraday peak, Qualcomm stock was seen trading at a year-to-date high of $186 this morning.

What Helped Qualcomm Shares Pop on Thursday?

Investors are cheering QCOM shares not because of the company’s core smartphone business, but because of a breakthrough in its diversification strategy.

On the earnings call, management said Qualcomm has secured a “leading hyperscaler” as a client, with custom silicon shipments expected to begin in the final quarter of 2026.

This announcement validates the Nasdaq-listed firm’s ability to compete with industry titans in the lucrative data center market.

By leveraging its custom Oryon CPU cores and high-performance AI inference accelerators, QCO is evolving from a handset-first company into a critical infrastructure provider for the AI build-out.

A 2.05% dividend yield makes Qualcomm even more attractive as a long-term holding in 2026.

QCOM Stock Is Inexpensive for an AI Beneficiary

QCOM’s pivot into automotive and AI-enabled personal computers (PCs) strengthens the overall bull case.

According to CEO Cristiano Amon, the Automotive business has hit a $5 billion annualized run rate, while the upcoming agentic AI upgrade cycle signals a huge tailwind for the smartphone segment.

Still, Qualcomm shares are currently going for just 18x forward earnings — a meaningful discount versus the company’s artificial intelligence peers.

Last month, QCOM announced a massive $20 billion stock buyback plan, reiterating that it remains fully committed to improving shareholder value.

Note that Qualcomm has a history of closing the next three months (May, June, July) in the green — a seasonal pattern that further boosts its appeal as a long-term investment.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Qualcomm?

Despite a Q2 release that can only be described as muted at best, Wall Street isn’t throwing in the towel on QCOM stock.