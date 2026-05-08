Dominion Energy Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Richmond, Virginia-based Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. Valued at a market cap of $54.2 billion and operates through Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy segments.
D shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past year, grown 11.7% compared to the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) 30.3% surge. Moreover, in 2026, the stock has risen nearly 5.2%, lagging behind the SPX’s 7.2% rise as well.
Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) has risen 11.8% over the past year, slightly outperforming the stock. In 2026, as well, XLU surged 5.7% and has rallied the stock.
On May 1, D stock declined marginally following the release of its better-than-expected Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue amounted to $5 billion and surpassed the Street’s forecasts. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.95, also coming in on top of Wall Street estimates. Dominion expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.69 per share, with the midpoint at $3.57 per share.
For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect D’s EPS to rise 5% to $3.59 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.
Among the 22 analysts covering D stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on three “Strong Buy” ratings, 18 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”
This configuration has remained mostly stable in recent months.
On May 4, Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained a “Buy” rating for Dominion stock and adjusted its price target from $66 to $70.
D’s mean price target of $67.12 indicates a premium of 8.9% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $70 suggests a robust 13.6% upside potential from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.