Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Dominion Energy Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Dominion Energy Inc logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock
Dominion Energy Inc logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock

Richmond, Virginia-based Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. Valued at a market cap of $54.2 billion and operates through Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy segments. 

D shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past year, grown 11.7% compared to the S&P 500 Index ($SPX30.3% surge. Moreover, in 2026, the stock has risen nearly 5.2%, lagging behind the SPX’s 7.2% rise as well.    

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) has risen 11.8% over the past year, slightly outperforming the stock. In 2026, as well, XLU surged 5.7% and has rallied the stock.    

www.barchart.com 

On May 1, D stock declined marginally following the release of its better-than-expected Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue amounted to $5 billion and surpassed the Street’s forecasts. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.95, also coming in on top of Wall Street estimates. Dominion expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.69 per share, with the midpoint at $3.57 per share. 

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect D’s EPS to rise 5% to $3.59 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 22 analysts covering D stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on three “Strong Buy” ratings, 18 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.” 

www.barchart.com

This configuration has remained mostly stable in recent months.    

On May 4, Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained a “Buy” rating for Dominion stock and adjusted its price target from $66 to $70.

D’s mean price target of $67.12 indicates a premium of 8.9% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $70 suggests a robust 13.6% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 44.72 -0.40 -0.89%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
D 61.89 +0.28 +0.45%
Dominion Energy Inc
$SPX 7,398.93 +61.82 +0.84%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock 1
How Intel Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner from AMD’s Explosive Earnings Win
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 2
As CPUs Steal the Show, AMD Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 3
What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Sandisk Stock?
The Shopify logo on a smartphone screen by IB Photography via Shutterstock 4
Unusual Shopify Stock Options Activity Signals a Unique Trade for Income and Upside
Robinhood app on phone by Andrew Neel via Unsplash 5
HOOD Stock Bullish Diagonal Trade Targets a Price of $85 by June 18th
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.