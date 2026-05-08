Dominion Energy Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Richmond, Virginia-based Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ) provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. Valued at a market cap of $54.2 billion and operates through Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy segments.

D shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past year, grown 11.7% compared to the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) 30.3% surge . Moreover, in 2026, the stock has risen nearly 5.2%, lagging behind the SPX’s 7.2% rise as well.

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLU ) has risen 11.8% over the past year, slightly outperforming the stock. In 2026, as well, XLU surged 5.7% and has rallied the stock.

On May 1, D stock declined marginally following the release of its better-than-expected Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue amounted to $5 billion and surpassed the Street’s forecasts . Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.95, also coming in on top of Wall Street estimates. Dominion expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.69 per share, with the midpoint at $3.57 per share.

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect D’s EPS to rise 5% to $3.59 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 22 analysts covering D stock, the consensus is a “Hold. ” That’s based on three “Strong Buy” ratings, 18 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration has remained mostly stable in recent months.

On May 4, Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained a “Buy” rating for Dominion stock and adjusted its price target from $66 to $70.

D’s mean price target of $67.12 indicates a premium of 8.9% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $70 suggests a robust 13.6% upside potential from current price levels.