BA Stock Alert: What to Expect as Boeing CEO Joins Trump on China Trip

Boeing (BA) shares are in focus this morning following reports that CEO Kelly Ortberg will join President Donald Trump on his upcoming high-stakes diplomatic visit to Beijing.

BA currently sits handily above its major moving averages (MAs), with a relative strength index (RSI) in the mid-50s indicating significant further room before the stock hits overbought territory.

At the time of writing, Boeing stock is up more than 20% versus its year-to-date low in late March.

Significance of the Ortberg News for Boeing Stock

Ortberg’s inclusion in the presidential delegation is a meaningful signal to the market.

China has largely frozen Boeing orders since the first round of trade tensions during Trump’s initial term, often favoring Airbus (EADSY) to fill its massive aviation needs.

Experts believe this trip will unlock orders for the 737 MAX and Boeing’s widebody aircraft, as China looks to bridge trade gaps with the U.S.

Such an agreement will be super bullish for BA stock, potentially providing the necessary volume to help it reclaim global market share and boost its $695 billion record backlog.

Note that Boeing has a history of closing the second quarter in the green, a seasonal trend that makes it even more attractive to own at current levels.

Are BA Shares Worth Owning in 2026?

Beyond the China headlines, Boeing shares remain attractive since the company is fundamentally transforming into a recovery powerhouse.

In 2026, it expects the free cash flow to reach as much as $3 billion and is confident in its ability to keep it sustainably positive moving forward.

Meanwhile, operational tailwinds, including the certification of the 737 Max 10 and an increase in 787 Dreamliner production to 10 units per month, may further boost sentiment as the year unfolds.

Investors should note that BA’s defense, space, and security unit is also poised for outsized growth under the Trump administration, given its proposed defense budget exceeding $1.5 trillion.

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Boeing

Wall Street acknowledges the aforementioned tailwinds and remains positive on BA shares for the remainder of 2026.