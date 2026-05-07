MSFT Stock Alert: Microsoft Weighs Abandoning Renewable Energy Target as AI Boom Continues

Microsoft (MSFT) is in focus following reports that the tech titan is considering delaying or abandoning its ambitious 2030 goal of matching 100% of its hourly electricity use with renewable energy.

This shift highlights growing friction between hyperscalers’ aggressive climate pledges and the immense power demands of the artificial intelligence (AI) era.

At the time of writing, Microsoft stock is up more than 15% versus its low in late March.

What Does It Mean for Microsoft Stock?

The potential retreat from the clean energy goal is a pragmatic acknowledgment of the $190 billion in capital expenditures Microsoft expects to deploy this year.

As data center capacity grows by nearly a gigawatt every quarter, the sheer scale of energy required — often necessitating a pivot back to natural gas — illustrates that AI growth is outpacing the green energy supply.

For MSFT shares, this signals a shift toward a “growth at all costs” mindset.

While it may draw criticism from ESG-focused funds, prioritizing infrastructure ensures Microsoft remains a landlord of the AI revolution, preventing capacity constraints from becoming a bottleneck for its lucrative Azure cloud revenue.

Is It Worth Investing in MSFT Shares Today?

Beyond environment headlines, Microsoft’s financial engine is firing on all cylinders. In its Q3 , the Nasdaq-listed firm saw AI-related revenue more than double on a year-over-year basis.

With a healthy 38% profit margin and dominant position in generative AI through its non-exclusive yet deepened OpenAI partnership, MSFT offers a rare combination of safety and hyper-growth.

Microsoft shares are trading at a rather attractive 25x forward earnings despite an exceptional $627 billion backlog in commercial remaining performance obligations (RPO), which suggests a multi-year runway of locked-in demand.

Note that MSFT also returned over $10 billion to shareholders in its latest reported quarter through dividends and buybacks.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Microsoft

What’s also worth mentioning is that Wall Street analysts remain bullish on Microsoft for the remainder of 2026.