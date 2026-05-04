Cotton Posts Monday Pullback

Cotton futures closed the Monday session with contracts down 30 to 127 points across most contracts. The US dollar index was $0.146 higher at $98.065. Crude oil was up $3.20 to $105.14.

NASS Crop Progress data showed 21% of the US cotton crop planted as of May 3, which was 2 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average of 19%.

The Seam showed 4,756 bales sold on May 1 at an average of 77.92 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 300 points on Friday at 92.05 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 12,475 bales on 5/1, with the certified stocks level at 179,741 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 40 points last week to 65.66 cents/lb.

May 26 Cotton closed at 80.58, down 127 points,

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 82.92, down 127 points,