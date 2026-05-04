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Market:

Corn Rally on Monday as Exports Roll

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Corn up close - by PixelAnarchy via All-free-download_com__480x318
Corn up close - by PixelAnarchy via All-free-download_com__480x318

Corn futures posted gains of 5 ¼ to 6 ¾ cents at the Monday close. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was 5 cents higher on the day to $4.44 ¾. 

NASS Crop Progress data showed the US corn crop at 38% planted as of Sunday, which was 4% ahead of the 5-year average pace of 34% and is now matching the pace from last year. The crop was also 3% emerged, which is 4 percentage points faster than normal. 

Export Inspections data showed corn at 2.028 MMT (79.84 mbu) shipped in the week that ended on April 30. That was up 22.41% from last week and 25.43% larger than the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 437,165 MT, with 313,658 MT to Japan and 302,990 MT to Colombia. Marketing year shipments have totaled 55.482 MMT (2.184 bbu), which is up 30.47% yr/yr.

Brazil’s corn crop was estimated at 137 MMT according to StoneX, up 1.3 MMT from their previous number. Much of that was in the first crop, up 1.14 MMT to 28.32 MMT.

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.73 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.44 3/4, up 5 cents,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.85 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $5.04 1/2, up 5 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $4.61, up 6 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 504-2 -0-2 -0.05%
Corn
ZCN26 485-6 unch unch
Corn
ZCK26 473-6 unch unch
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.6631 +0.0440 +0.95%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.4386 +0.0505 +1.15%
US Corn Price Idx

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