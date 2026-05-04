eBay Stock Pops on GameStop Takeover Offer. Here's What to Know.

EBay Inc_ logo by- JHVEPhoto via iStock

Today, eBay (EBAY) stock is pushing higher after GameStop (GME) launched an audacious $55.5 billion unsolicited bid to acquire the e-commerce giant.

Following the rally, EBAY sits firmly above its major moving averages (MAs), albeit with an RSI approaching 70, indicating overbought conditions that often signal a pullback ahead.

Still, there’s reason to believe that eBay shares — already up more than 35% versus their YTD high — have significant further upside from here (with or without GME).

GameStop Has Valued eBay Stock at a Premium

EBAY has received an unsolicited cash-and-stock offer from GameStop that values its shares at $125 each — signaling another 14% upside from current levels.

Moreover, GME chief executive Ryan Cohen’s plan to cut $2 billion in annual costs suggests eBay has been significantly undervalued and under-optimized as a standalone business.

According to Cohen, as a joint entity, eBay could leverage GameStop’s 1,600 retail locations as authentication hubs for high-value collectibles, addressing one of its biggest hurdles — trust.

In short, investors are loading up on EBAY stock today, hoping the merger will create a new, battle-hardened Amazon (AMZN) competitor.

EBAY Shares Are Attractive Even Without GME

Ryan Cohen will go straight to EBAY shareholders should the company’s board decline his $55.5 billion proposal, he confirmed in a post-announcement interview.

However, even if the GME deal fails, eBay shares remain a compelling proposition for long-term investors.

As famed investor Jim Cramer put it in a recent segment on CNBC, “eBay is much better than it used to be,” praising the firm’s shift away from general merchandise toward high-margin categories like luxury watches, sneakers, and trading cards.

Ritholtz’s chief executive, Josh Brown, is also bullish on eBay stock, which he views as a cash flow machine with a disciplined capital return program (currently pays a 1.14% dividend yield).

Still, at about 4x sales, EBAY trades at a discount to its e-commerce peers despite its asset-light model and robust advertising revenue growth, which recently saw a double-digit uptick .

eBay Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Analysts

Wall Street firms also remain constructive on EBAY shares, believing its commitment to artificial intelligence — including a refined AI-powered search interface — will improve the platform and the shopping experience over time.