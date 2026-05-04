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Hogs Look to Monday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig grazing in a field by Santiago Gonzalez via Pixabay
Pig grazing in a field by Santiago Gonzalez via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are trading with contracts 97 cents to $1.50 lower at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 11 cents on April 30 at $91.30. 

CFTC data from Friday showed managed money slashing another 8,026 contracts from their net long in lean hog futures and options by Tuesday, taking the net long to 57,565 contracts. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday AM report was up 35 cents at $97.94 per cwt. The loin and ham primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter at 2.446 million head. That is down 23,000 head from the previous week but 30,311 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs  are at $91.850, down $0.975,

Jun 26 Hogs  are at $99.950, down $1.325

Jul 26 Hogs are at $102.000, down $1.375,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEM26 99.875 -1.400 -1.38%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 91.700 -1.125 -1.21%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 101.900 -1.475 -1.43%
Lean Hogs

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