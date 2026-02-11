Barchart.com
Cotton Close Wednesday with Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cotton bunches by Tijana Drndarski via Unsplash
Cotton bunches by Tijana Drndarski via Unsplash

Cotton futures closed out the Wednesday session with gains of 11 to 40 points. Crude oil futures were down $0.94 per barrel on the day at $64.90. The US dollar index was down $0.130 to $96.805.

The Seam showed sales on 10,876 bales sold on 2/10, averaging 57.48 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 75 points on Tuesday at 73.30 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up another 3,938 bales February 10, with the certified stocks level at 99,096 bales. The Adjusted World Price for the current week is 49.78 cents/lb. It will be updated on Thursday. 

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 61.99, up 40 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 64.04, up 26 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 65.69, up 21 points


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 64.04s +0.26 +0.41%
Cotton #2
CTH26 61.99s +0.40 +0.65%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

