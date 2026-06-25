Hertz Stock Plunges. Dilution Fears Pack a Heavy Punch to Heavily Shorted HTZ.

Shares of car rental company Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) have endured a turbulent ride on Wall Street in recent years, with the company's 2020 bankruptcy continuing to weigh heavily on investor sentiment. Despite efforts to rebuild confidence through high-profile partnerships and strategic initiatives, Hertz found itself back in the spotlight for the wrong reasons on June 24, when its stock plunged as much as 40.71% in a single session.

The primary trigger was Hertz's announcement of a $100 million public stock offering alongside a concurrent $300 million offering of payment-in-kind (PIK) notes. Under the structure, Hertz will lend the newly issued shares to underwriter J.P. Morgan Securities, allowing investors to establish short positions as a hedge against their note purchases. While proceeds from the note offering will be used to repay existing debt, Hertz will receive only a nominal lending fee and no direct proceeds from the stock sale itself. Investors quickly soured on the deal, viewing the equity issuance as a source of significant dilution.

However, the financing announcement was only part of the story. The company also slashed its second-quarter adjusted corporate EBITDA outlook to a range of $50 million to $80 million in a preliminary filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Hertz blamed the weaker outlook on an unexpected downturn in the used-car market, where losses on vehicle sales in May 2026 erased gains recorded in April. The setback weighed on the company's net depreciation per unit per month, which Hertz now expects to reach roughly $300 for the second quarter.

A lowered earnings outlook, rising vehicle depreciation costs, and plans to raise capital through both stock and debt offerings proved too much for investors to digest, triggering one of the stock's steepest single-day declines in years. With sentiment shaken and short interest already elevated, let's take a closer look at this heavily shorted stock and whether it can stage a turnaround.

About Hertz Stock

Hertz Global Holdings is one of the world's leading car rental and mobility solutions providers, with a vast global footprint spanning more than 11,000 rental locations across 160 countries. Through its subsidiaries, including The Hertz Corporation, and an extensive network of licensees, the company operates several well-known vehicle rental brands, including Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, and Firefly. Beyond vehicle rentals, Hertz has expanded its offerings through the Hertz Car Sales brand, which sells a wide selection of quality, competitively priced used vehicles both online and through locations across the U.S.

Additionally, the company operates the Hertz 24/7 car-sharing business in Europe, further strengthening its presence in the broader mobility market. A pioneer of the car rental industry, Hertz has built one of the most recognizable brands in transportation over its more than 100-year history. For over a century, the company has focused on delivering innovative and differentiated products and services designed to make every rental experience as seamless and convenient as possible.

The company’s market capitalization currently stands at $947.3 million. However, despite its efforts to remain relevant and rebuild investor confidence, Hertz's stock has remained under intense pressure. The latest 41% plunge on Wednesday only deepened what has already been a painful stretch for shareholders.

Following the sharp sell-off, Hertz shares are now down approximately 49.97% year-to-date (YTD) and have lost 64.87% of their value over the past 12 months. The stock reached a 52-week high of $8.44 in July last year, but has since fallen about 69.7% from that peak, highlighting the magnitude of investors' concerns over the company's outlook and ongoing challenges.

A Look Inside Hertz Q1 Performance

Hertz reported its first-quarter 2026 results on May 7, delivering a mixed performance that showcased strong revenue momentum but also underscored the profitability challenges that continue to weigh on the business. The company generated total revenue of $2 billion, up 11% year-over-year (YOY) and marking its strongest quarterly revenue growth in three years. The increase was fueled by the successful execution of Hertz's commercial strategy, higher rental volumes, and stable pricing trends during the early part of the year.

The top-line performance comfortably exceeded Wall Street's revenue estimate of $1.89 billion. However, profitability remained elusive, with Hertz still reporting a sizable loss. On an adjusted basis, the company posted a net loss of $0.72 per share, an improvement from the adjusted loss of $1.07 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The result matched analysts' expectations, signaling progress but not yet a return to sustainable profitability.

One of the biggest bright spots in the quarter was the continued improvement in core rental operating metrics. Revenue per Day (RPD) climbed 5.5% YOY to $57.38, representing Hertz's strongest YOY improvement since the post-pandemic travel recovery surge in 2022. Total transaction days increased 3% to 34.9 million, supported by a 2% expansion in the average fleet size to approximately 514,000 vehicles. Meanwhile, Total Revenue per Unit (RPU) per month rose 5% to $1,353, reflecting healthy demand and pricing discipline across the fleet.

Despite these encouraging trends, Hertz faced significant operational headwinds stemming from a sharp increase in manufacturer vehicle recalls. Recall activity surged roughly 300% YOY, sidelining hundreds of vehicles and reducing fleet utilization by approximately 200 basis points to 79%. The disruption also cut transaction volume by an estimated 930,000 days and resulted in a revenue impact of about $50 million.

The recall-related challenges weighed heavily on profitability, with the total impact on adjusted corporate EBITDA exceeding $25 million. Even so, Hertz delivered a notable improvement in earnings performance, with adjusted corporate EBITDA loss narrowing by nearly 50% YOY to $161 million, compared to a loss of $302 million in the first quarter of 2025. The company ended the quarter with approximately $837 million in liquidity and further strengthened its balance sheet in April through additional financing that provided roughly $200 million in fresh capital.

How Do Analysts View Hertz Stock?

Overall, Wall Street's view on Hertz remains largely cautious, with the stock earning a consensus “Moderate Sell” rating. Among the 10 analysts covering the company, seven recommend “Hold,” while the remaining three maintain “Strong Sell” ratings, reflecting continued concerns about Hertz's operational and financial challenges.

Nevertheless, the stock's sharp decline has left analysts seeing considerable upside if the company can execute its turnaround. The average price target of $4.54 implies potential gains of roughly 78.74%, while the Street-high target of $5.50 suggests Hertz shares could surge as much as 116.54% from current levels.